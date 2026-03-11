Alloy Brings Proprietary AI Technology In-House to Accelerate Client Impact

ATLANTA, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than five years, Alloy has worked side by side with a trusted technology partner, collaborating on how emerging technologies, especially AI, can strengthen modern marketing, design and digital delivery. Today, that collaboration enters a new phase as Alloy formally brings its partner team of advanced technology specialists and their proprietary AI development system fully in-house.

This move marks innovation, advancing proprietary intellectual property that fundamentally changes how quickly and intelligently ideas move from strategy to execution. Built for real-world production environments, the platform dramatically compresses the path from design to high-quality code. By combining AI-augmented development, workflow automation and advanced engineering, the system enables teams to move faster without compromising craft, performance or intent.

“Integrating this proprietary AI capability directly into our model fundamentally strengthens how we think, create and deliver for our clients,” said Alloy CEO Raj Choudhury. “It reinforces our belief that the future belongs to agencies that can seamlessly connect strategy, creativity, technology and communications.”

Now fully owned, operated and evolved by Alloy, the platform becomes a core internal product, one the agency will continue to expand, refine and build around in service of its clients. By integrating this technology directly into its ecosystem, Alloy empowers its specialists to spend less time on manual production work and more time where human expertise matters most: strategy, competitive differentiation and measurable business impact.

This marks the next chapter in Alloy’s evolution as an AI-forward agency where human insight leads, intelligent systems amplify, and clients benefit from work that is faster, smarter and built for what’s next.

To learn more about Alloy and its services, visit alloycrew.com.







About Alloy

Alloy is a marketing and technology partner designed for the age of intelligence—fusing precise strategy with boundless creativity to solve complex business and brand challenges. Operating at the intersection of insight, craft and technology, Alloy’s award-winning work spans brand & experience, marketing orchestration, platform innovation and comms & PR. An Emmy-nominated agency and four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Alloy has been recognized with more than 20 Top Agency of the Year awards and 10+ Best Place to Work accolades. Learn more at alloycrew.com and follow @alloy_crew on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact Information

Andrea Ryan, VP of PR

Alloy

marketing@alloycrew.com

855-300-8209