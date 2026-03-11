Cynomi Identifies Third-Party Risk as the Largest Untapped Revenue Opportunity for MSPs as 45 Percent of Organizations Face Supply Chain Attacks

Boston, Massachusetts, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the Security Growth Platform purpose-built for MSPs, MSSPs, and vCISO consultancies, today announced the release of its latest industry guide, The Rise of Third-Party Risk Management: Securing the Modern Perimeter, providing a practical roadmap for MSPs to formalize, scale and monetize third-party risk management. Available now, this guide identifies TPRM as the largest untapped recurring revenue opportunity for managed service providers beyond human cyber risk.

The guide comes amid escalating supply chain threats and regulatory pressure. Gartner predicts that 45 percent of organizations worldwide will experience attacks targeting their software supply chains, while industry research shows that 30 percent of data breaches now involve third parties. At the same time, expanding vendor ecosystems and tightening regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, CMMC, NIS2, ISO 27001 and DORA are driving organizations toward structured governance over vendor risk exposure.

To help partners act on this, Cynomi is offering a limited-time Cynomi Pro NFR license with TPRM included through June 30, enabling new and existing MSPs to operationalize vendor governance internally while demonstrating measurable security maturity to clients. According to the guide, this convergence of risk and regulatory pressure is creating a high-margin opportunity for MSPs to move beyond operational IT services and establish governance-led recurring revenue models centered on vendor risk oversight. This positions TPRM as the next major growth engine for MSPs.

Market momentum reinforces the opportunity. Research and Markets projects the global TPRM market will grow from $3.8 billion in 2024 to $7.18 billion by 2030, an 89 percent total market expansion representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.2 percent

“Human risk became a breakout growth category for MSPs over the last several years. Third-party risk is next,” said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “Every organization today is deeply interconnected with a growing ecosystem of vendors, and with every new relationship, the attack surface expands in ways that are often invisible but increasingly consequential. The providers who standardize and scale third-party risk management won’t just keep pace with this shift, they will define the next era of managed security services.”

Historically, vendor reviews have relied on manual questionnaires and spreadsheet-based tracking that are difficult to scale and compress service margins. Cynomi embeds automated, structured third-party risk management directly into MSP workflows, transforming TPRM from a labor-heavy consulting task into a repeatable managed service that scales across entire client portfolios without proportional increases in headcount.

With Cynomi, service providers can:





Centralize vendor oversight across all clients

Automate vendor assessments and risk scoring

Align vendor risk with leading regulatory frameworks

Deliver executive-ready reporting and governance visibility

Reuse shared vendor intelligence across multiple clients

Connect vendor risk insights to broader advisory and remediation services





“We moved from a competing platform to Cynomi specifically because of its TPRM capabilities,” said Dennis Boone, President of SlashBlue. “It eliminated our spreadsheets, reduced manual work, and the shared vendor model is a game-changer. We can assess a vendor once and scale that insight across multiple clients, saving time, resources, and money. The streamlined questionnaires actually get client engagement and give us a meaningful security baseline to measure third-party risk.”

Cynomi’s TPRM industry guide provides partners with a fast, low-risk path to operationalize TPRM, demonstrate their governance maturity, and unlock recurring revenue. The guide is available now at: https://cynomi.com/guides/securing-the-modern-perimeter-the-rise-of-third-party-risk-management/.









