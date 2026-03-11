Revive Environmental Ready to Support DoW PFAS Destruction Requirements Under New Federal Guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In February 2026, the Department of War (DoW) published its Detailed Analysis of Options for the Destruction and Disposal of Covered Materials Containing Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances. This document identified more than 3.5 million gallons of AFFF and AFFF rinsate across its military installations, with AFFF use required to cease by October 2026. The guidance directs DoW to use facilities that hold environmental permits, carry regulator acceptance, and can document destruction performance. Revive Environmental Technology, LLC® (Revive Environmental) has operated under those conditions since 2023. It is the only commercially permitted SCWO facility operating at scale in the US.

With PFAS remediation activity expanding at military facilities across the country, accountability, regulatory oversight, and long-term permanency are becoming increasingly important factors. Revive Environmental appreciates the DoW’s direction and believes it will encourage organizations to select PFAS destruction solutions that not only work but also protect communities and the environment permanently. Supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) is listed as one of the few non-incineration destruction technologies that currently holds an environmental permit to operate at a commercial facility. Revive has processed PFAS-containing materials for state agencies, DoW installations, and industrial clients, with destruction confirmed by independent third-party analysis.

“Regulators and base commanders have consistently looked for the same thing, verified destruction at a permitted facility,” said Rick Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Revive Environmental. “That is how we have operated since we opened our first permitted facility in 2023.”

Revive’s patented PFAS Annihilator® uses SCWO to process PFAS-containing materials, including firefighting foam concentrate, wastewater, and landfill leachate. The process converts PFAS compounds into non-hazardous end products. Destruction efficiency is monitored continuously and verified through independent third-party testing, producing documentation for regulatory reporting and stakeholder review.

The PFAS Annihilator® was designed and built in partnership with Battelle, a nonprofit and the largest independent applied science and technology organization in the world, which has decades of environmental remediation technology experience. Revive was envisioned six years ago to target the permanent destruction of PFAS in multiple applications and was spun out in December 2022, in partnership with Viking Global Investors. The result is proven PFAS destruction, ready for deployment today. Revive currently operates in permitted commercial facilities and is prepared to support the DoW and its partners with an immediately available, compliant destruction option.

“As activity continues to accelerate at sites across the country, it is more important than ever to choose solutions that do not simply postpone PFAS liability, but eliminate it,” Gillespie said. “Revive has commercially available solutions that can meet the DoW’s needs today and adapt as regulations continue to evolve.”

About Revive Environmental

Revive Environmental Technology, LLC operates the nation's only commercially permitted PFAS destruction facilities. Revive’s patented PFAS Annihilator® technology permanently destroys PFAS across a wide range of media, including firefighting foam, wastewater, and landfill leachate. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Revive serves state agencies, DoW installations, Fortune 500 industrials, and municipal utilities requiring verified, permanent PFAS destruction.

