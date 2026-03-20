New Jersey and Revive Environmental Lead Statewide Program to Collect and Destroy PFAS-Containing Firefighting Foam

TRENTON, N.J., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) today highlighted statewide firefighting foam collection events, marking one of the largest coordinated programs of its kind in United States history. The initiative was created to remove and permanently destroy aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” from firehouses and fire academies across New Jersey.

Through these collection events, the State expects to safely collect and destroy over 150,000 gallons of AFFF—one of the most concentrated forms of PFAS. PFAS are synthetic chemicals linked to cancer, immune system complications, and long-term environmental contamination. Because they do not readily break down in nature, they can persist in water, soil, and the human body. Removing AFFF from service is considered a critical step states can take to reduce PFAS exposure.

NJDEP hired Revive Environmental as the prime contractor to manage the full program, collaborating with Republic Services to deliver an end-to-end solution and overseeing collection-event coordination, transportation, storage, and permanent destruction via Revive's proprietary PFAS Annihilator® technology. The storage and destruction will be performed at Revive’s permitted facility in Columbus, Ohio.

AFFF has historically been used to suppress fuel-based fires at airports, industrial facilities, and along major transportation corridors, making New Jersey’s dense industrial and transportation network one of the region's most significant sources of the foam.

“We are extremely pleased that fire departments from across New Jersey have been stepping up to get rid of these foams and protect firefighters, their communities, and the environment from potential impacts from these dangerous chemicals,” NJDEP Acting Commissioner Ed Potosnak said during a media event at the northern regional collection site in Hunterdon County. “The DEP is delivering on one of the Sherrill Administration’s environmental priorities to mitigate harmful PFAS, keeping them out of the environment and avoiding the extremely high cost of cleanup down the road.”

“This collaboration with the state and Revive Environmental provides a seamless solution to remove PFAS and protect first responders, communities, and the environment,” said Julia Arambula, Senior Vice President of Operations at Republic Services. “We welcomed the opportunity to provide our environmental solutions expertise and capabilities for the largest-ever AFFF collection and destruction program.”

Once collected, the PFAS-containing firefighting foams are transported to Revive’s treatment facilities, where PFAS compounds are permanently destroyed using the PFAS Annihilator®, which employs supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) technology. This process breaks chemical bonds apart and converts materials into benign mineralized byproducts, as verified through third-party analytical testing.

“NJDEP is setting the standard for statewide PFAS action. With over 150,000 gallons of AFFF expected from hundreds of fire departments, this is one of the largest coordinated foam collection and destruction programs in U.S. history,” said Rick Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Revive Environmental. “Some of the most meaningful moments in my career have been sitting with firefighters and their families and hearing what it means to finally have this foam out of their stations.”

For fire departments, the collection events provide a coordinated pathway for the responsible removal of AFFF from service. For communities across New Jersey, the effort represents a meaningful step toward reducing long-term risks of PFAS exposure and protecting firefighters, residents, and the environment. As states nationwide look to manage AFFF, New Jersey’s program offers a model for responsible collection and verified PFAS destruction.

Collection Photos and Video: https://njdep.photoshelter.com/galleries/G0000VrtIzwtrb1w/AFFF-Collection-Program

About Revive Environmental

Revive Environmental Technology LLC is an Ohio-based environmental technology company specializing in the permanent destruction of PFAS and other persistent contaminants. The company operates the only commercially available PFAS destruction business in North America, serving municipal, industrial, and federal clients at its permitted facilities. Through its proprietary PFAS Annihilator® technology, Revive provides secure, regulator-aligned treatment services designed to eliminate PFAS at the source and protect communities over the long term.

About the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection works to protect public health and the environment by enforcing environmental laws, safeguarding natural resources, and advancing policies that support clean water, clean air, and resilient communities across the state.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic’s industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media Contact

Charly Rok

Revive Environmental Technology, LLC

crok@revive-environmental.com

917.912.2863

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efa7b311-d00b-42fe-aba7-f9a08f4b93bd