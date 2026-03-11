‘Immensely World-Positive’: Former TED Owner Chris Anderson Invests in Radicle Science to Power the Future of Proven Precision Wellness

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radicle Science, healthtech pioneer named a “World Changing Idea” by Fast Company, will accelerate its mission to power the future of proven, precision wellness with a multimillion-dollar investment from Resilience Reserve. The fund, founded by author and entrepreneur Rob Reid and long-time chief curator and head of the TED Conference, Chris Anderson, will strengthen Radicle’s ability to expand its patent-pending, Proof-as-a-Service high-throughput clinical evidence generation engine.

“Radicle Science has pioneered a remarkable ability to put non-pharmaceutical products through large, rigorous clinical trials, thereby unlocking powerful new possibilities for affordable treatments. Discovering companies that have figured out how to do something important in an entirely new way is super exciting,” Chris Anderson observed.

Radicle has meanwhile been invited to participate in two distinctive programs that highlight and advance its breakthroughs in evidence generation. The startup has been selected for the One Mind Accelerator —a highly competitive program for early-stage companies developing breakthrough mental health solutions. Fewer than 5% of the applying companies were accepted into this year’s class.

Radicle has also been invited into 3 separate Plug & Play Silicon Valley innovation cohorts , which hosts multiple industry-focused accelerators yearly, in fields including health, deeptech, and food & beverage. Each cohort convenes promising early-stage companies with world-class mentors, investors, and corporate partners.

Radicle’s massively scalable, high-throughput platform fuses consumer science and AI with large placebo-controlled clinical trials to generate gold-standard evidence on non-prescription therapies across diverse populations. Our patent-pending Proof-as-a-Service innovation platform empowers companies to innovate, protect their IP, make defensible health claims, and target the populations they can best serve.

Founded in 2020 by Pelin Thorogood, M.Eng/MBA and Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, the company is the #1 U.S. leader in wellness evidence generation, conducting placebo-controlled trials on more Americans each year than all FDA drug trials combined. By delivering gold-standard evidence at unmatched speed and scale, we build our clients a solid foundation of trust with consumers, retailers and healthcare systems, in a market in which 99% of wellness brands are not clinically proven.

“We’re incredibly energized by the conviction Chris and Rob are bringing to our mission,” said CEO Chen and Executive Chair Thorogood. “Their belief in evidence, ideas worth testing, and expanding the envelope of accessible treatments aligns deeply with our reasons for founding Radicle. And their capital will allow us to both scale and accelerate our vision.”

“Meanwhile our work with the One Mind Accelerator and Plug & Play puts us in ecosystems that are shaping the future of consumer health. Together, Radicle and Resilience Capital aim to bring clinical validation to real wellness innovations faster, more precisely, more inclusively, and more credibly.”

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science, a healthtech public benefit corporation, is America's leading generator of gold-standard clinical evidence for wellness products. Its patent-pending Proof-as-a-Service platform fuses AI, consumer science, and real-world clinical trials to validate the health effects of wellness products across diverse populations at unprecedented scale, speed and precision. Since launching in 2021, Radicle Science has conducted placebo-controlled trials on nearly 100,000 Americans—more than all FDA drug approval trials combined during the same period. By including populations historically underrepresented in research, the company is advancing health equity and setting a new standard for evidence-based, precision health, accessible for all. Radicle Science has received numerous accolades, including Fast Company “World Changing Idea” & “Best Workplace for Innovators”, KPMG Top U.S. “Tech Innovator”, and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

www.radiclescience.com