Corporate Update: Psyence BioMed Advances Vertically Integrated Pharmaceutical Platform Following PsyLabs Export Milestone

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”) today reinforced how its strategic investment in PsyLabs strengthens its control over pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing and commercial supply chain infrastructure – a critical differentiator in the rapidly expanding psychedelic pharmaceutical sector.

Through its investment in PsyLabs, Psyence BioMed has secured:

A licensed, owned, and debt-free production operation.

Source-level ibogaine supply.

Natural psilocybin supply.

GMP-compliant manufacturing capabilities.

Intellectual property protection.

Integrated analytical and chemistry laboratory infrastructure.

A capital structure with no corporate debt.

As the psychedelic therapeutics sector matures, scalable pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing has become one of the most significant barriers to entry. PsyLabs operates fully compliant production and laboratory facilities capable of supplying pharmaceutical-grade natural compounds at scale, positioning Psyence BioMed with infrastructure built for sustained execution and long-term competitiveness.

The recent export of PsyLabs’ first clinical trial product to Australia supports the Company's belief this vertically integrated model is operational and commercially ready. By controlling manufacturing, quality, and regulatory supply, the Company materially reduces execution risk while strengthening commercialization preparedness. This alignment of GMP-compliant product supply with clinical expertise directly supports the generation of real-world validation data through its ongoing Phase IIb trial for adjustment disorder in palliative care.

Facility and laboratory operations can be viewed here:

PsyLabs Laboratory: https://vimeo.com/992901896/2d6ff7e8b9

PsyLabs Production Facility: https://vimeo.com/1007910372?fl=ip&fe=ec

A Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy

Psyence BioMed operates with a disciplined capital allocation framework centered on long-term value creation and operational integrity. The Company prioritizes investment in clinical advancement, manufacturing infrastructure, and operational execution over promotional spending. Equity issuance is undertaken only when strategically accretive, executive compensation is aligned with performance, and financing decisions are structured to avoid unnecessary dilution or burdensome debt. This approach reflects a commitment to financial stewardship, balance sheet strength, and sustainable growth.

“Our responsibility is to be disciplined custodians of shareholder capital,” said Jody Aufrichtig, Chief Executive Officer of Psyence BioMed. “We are focused on building infrastructure, advancing our programs, and strengthening our manufacturing alignment. Sustainable growth comes from fundamentals – not promotion.”

This disciplined foundation supports the Company’s broader objective: building a durable pharmaceutical enterprise designed for long-term impact. Psyence BioMed is focused on strengthening its team, partners, and ecosystem, recognizing that enduring success is shared. The Company places equal importance on delivering shareholder returns and advancing therapies that positively impact patients and communities, including the development of a compassionate pricing framework to support fair and responsible access as commercialization progresses.

Market Dynamics Favor Pharmaceutical Infrastructure

With the global psychedelic drugs market projected to reach $8.75 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.55%, companies controlling standardized pharmaceutical manufacturing and intellectual property are best positioned to generate durable enterprise value.1

Hospital pharmacies managed nearly 60% of psychedelic drug distribution in 2025, underscoring the importance of pharmaceutical-grade supply chains. 2

Major pharmaceutical companies have entered the sector through compound acquisitions rather than clinic-based models. 3

GMP standards and IP protection continue to create meaningful competitive barriers.

Regulatory-compliant traceability systems reduce variability risk and support scalable distribution.

Through its investment in PsyLabs, Psyence BioMed has secured GMP-compliant production capabilities across both psilocybin and ibogaine, supporting clinical continuity while preparing for future commercial-scale supply.

“In emerging therapeutic categories, infrastructure is strategy,” said Aufrichtig. “Our investment in PsyLabs reinforces our commitment to building Psyence BioMed on a durable pharmaceutical foundation. We believe long-term growth will favor companies that prioritize operational discipline and regulatory-grade standards.”

He added, “I believe the strongest companies are built on the right foundations long before their moment arrives, by focusing on fundamentals and preparing carefully for what lies ahead.”

Financial Strength and Growth Positioning

Psyence BioMed is executing its strategy from a position of financial stability. The Company is well capitalized, carries no corporate debt, and is supported by an experienced executive team advancing an integrated psilocybin and ibogaine development strategy under a clear regulatory and commercialization roadmap.

As institutional investors increasingly assess infrastructure-backed psychedelic platforms, Psyence BioMed believes its alignment with PsyLabs enhances its competitive positioning within the sector and supports long-term shareholder value creation.

Changes to the Management Team

Effective February 20, 2026, Seth Feuerstein resigned as a director of the Company. The resulting vacancy has been filled by the appointment of Sashank Pillay. Mr. Pillay has served as country manager and community and government relations liaison for governmentally licensed psilocybin cultivation and production facilities in Southern Africa. Following the Company's sizable investment in PsyLabs, the Company welcomes Mr. Pillay to the Board of Directors and believes his position on the Board shall be valuable to the Company given his experience in cultivation and production project execution, design, construction, operations management and logistics, and knowledge of international controlled substance regulatory frameworks, quality management, logistics and supply chain management and customs and import/export facilitation.

