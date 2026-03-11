Avoid a Summer Breakdown: Why Now is a Smart Time to Replace an Old HVAC System

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) With summer heat just around the corner, homeowners may not be aware that spring can be a perfect time to prepare for rising temperatures. An outdated heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, for example, may not be up for the task of keeping a home cool.

In fact, it can end up costing homeowners more in the long term due to a gradual decline in efficiency and more frequent repairs. In addition to savings over time, there are multiple reasons to replace an aging system this spring.

In a recent survey, Carrier found more than one-quarter (26%) of homeowners don’t know the age of their HVAC system, and a slight majority (54%) don’t know the average lifespan of one. Those knowledge gaps can result in missed opportunities for long-term savings.

Aging Systems Can’t Take the Heat

Many homeowners postpone purchasing a new HVAC system until their existing system fails or they find their aging system is struggling to maintain a consistent temperature. Often, upfront costs deter homeowners from purchasing a new system; however, 8 in 10 homeowners would consider a new heating and cooling system if it paid for itself in energy savings within 5-10 years. With a new energy-efficient system, those savings are possible.

A New HVAC System is a Critical Home Investment

Modern heating and cooling systems have uses beyond heating and cooling. They can improve air quality in the home by balancing humidity levels, reducing drafts and keeping a consistent climate throughout multiple rooms and stories. They also use less energy and run more quietly than older systems, making a home quieter and more cost-effective.

HVAC Basics Many Homeowners Miss

HVAC units often go unseen, yet a home’s comfort depends on them running consistently. It’s critical that homeowners schedule annual maintenance appointments to ensure their system is running as it should and they’re aware of when it may be time to replace.

While it may seem more cost-effective to stick with an outdated system for one more season, an old system could end up prolonging issues and ultimately cost homeowners more in repairs.

Spring is an ideal time to invest in a new HVAC system, as contractors are generally more available to install a new system and homeowners can get ahead of the summer heat, ensuring they’ll be cool all season long.

Signs It’s Time to Replace

Red flags that indicate it’s time for a new HVAC system include: a system that’s more than 10-15 years old, a system that needs noticeably more repairs, energy bills going up despite usage remaining the same, inconsistent temperatures, a system struggling to maintain the desired temperature or a system that’s constantly running or seems less efficient than it used to.

Many companies offer specials during the spring and fall months, known as shoulder season. For example, until May 31, Carrier is offering 0% APR for 60 months and up to $2,100 in rebates so customers can get a jumpstart on a cool, comfortable home. A new HVAC system means more than just cool temps this summer; it means added home value, cleaner air and peace of mind.

Learn more about available rebates, tax credits and financing plans at Carrier.com or by contacting a local expert.

