0x Integrates Bitget Wallet Trading API via Matcha Meta to Expand Multi-Chain Swap Liquidity





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has connected its DEX trading API with the 0x Swap API, the decentralized exchange infrastructure behind the DEX aggregator 0x Matcha and its meta-aggregation layer Matcha Meta, allowing the 0x liquidity aggregation network to integrate Bitget Wallet's execution engine and broaden swap liquidity access across major EVM ecosystems. The integration will initially support Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base and Polygon, with additional networks expected to follow.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift toward modular trading infrastructure, where wallets, aggregators and execution engines interoperate to route liquidity across increasingly fragmented on-chain markets. Under the integration, Bitget Wallet incorporates liquidity sourced through the 0x network into its swap system, while 0x integrates Bitget Wallet's DEX aggregator API through Matcha Meta, the meta-aggregation layer developed by the Matcha team that sources liquidity across multiple trading venues.

The move comes as decentralized trading continues gaining traction. While centralized exchange open interest declined in 2025, decentralized exchange open interest surged 229%, highlighting a migration of committed capital toward on-chain trading venues. Wallets are increasingly emerging as the primary access point for these markets. According to onchain data , Bitget Wallet DEX has processed around $1.5 billion in cumulative transaction volume across its decentralized trading network since its launch in July 2025. Following the integration with 0x, the system recorded an additional $10 million in trading volume within the first three days of operation, reflecting growing demand for aggregated on-chain liquidity.

At the center of the integration is Bitget Wallet's DEX trading API , which aggregates liquidity across more than 110 decentralized trading protocols and supports trading across networks including Ethereum, Solana, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, Morph and BNB Chain. The infrastructure compares quotes across venues to determine optimal execution paths and currently handles about 80% of trades executed within Bitget Wallet. The system is designed for large-scale trading environments, with average response times under 100 milliseconds and consistently strong transaction success rates.

"Liquidity and execution quality are becoming defining factors in the next stage of on-chain trading," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As decentralized trading continues expanding across chains, the industry is moving toward more modular infrastructure, where wallets, liquidity networks and execution engines interoperate to improve trading performance. Working with the 0x ecosystem allows us to expand the liquidity network behind Bitget Wallet's DEX trading infrastructure while maintaining our own aggregator logic."

"Following the integration, Bitget Wallet drove over $10 million in volume through Matcha Meta in just a few days, making it one of the strongest aggregator launches on our platform,” said Phil Liao, Director of Engineering at 0x. "We’re excited to partner with Bitget Wallet and bring together both teams’ routing expertise to deliver broader liquidity access and better execution for users across both platforms."

By linking the system with 0x's liquidity network, which aggregates automated market makers and request-for-quote market makers, the integration introduces an additional routing layer designed to improve price discovery and execution stability during periods of market volatility. According to 0x data, the protocol has facilitated more than 210 million transactions totaling over $180 billion in trading volume, serving more than 14 million unique wallets.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's official channel for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About 0x

0x enables customers to embed cryptocurrency trading directly in their apps, through a suite of powerful APIs and real-time analytics. 500+ teams use 0x to serve faster trades, better prices, and seamless swap experiences. Over $360 billion in volume has flowed through 0x APIs, serving 14+ million users of leading apps from Coinbase, Farcaster, Robinhood, Phantom, Metamask, Zerion, Zapper, and more. Founded in 2017 by Will Warren and Amir Bandeali, the 0x team also runs decentralized exchange matcha.xyz , and has made significant technical contributions to crypto including the NFT token standard ERC721, and Wrapped ETH. 0x has raised $109M up to Series B from leading investors such as Pantera Capital, Greylock and Coinbase.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23fc5fd7-2668-45d4-bd64-97e1210266bf