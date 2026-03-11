Walk More to Stress Less: Get Moving to Improve Well-Being

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) More than 10 years ago, a mere five words frightened desk jockeys everywhere: “sitting is the new smoking.” Still, many people across the U.S. are walking less than they used to. Long days spent sitting can take a toll over time, negatively impacting bodies and minds.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Research from the American Heart Association shows 1 in 4 adults in the United States sits for longer than 8 hours each day, leading to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and premature death.

Feeling stretched by the demands of everyday life is common. However, simply adding just 20 minutes of daily physical activity may reduce the risk of disease and improve mental health, according to research published in “JAMA Internal Medicine.” Additionally, being physically active reaps many benefits down the road. It keeps your mind sharp as you age; studies show higher levels of fitness are linked to better attention, learning, working memory and problem solving. It also slashes risk of depression and boosts an all-around sense of joy.

Research continues to show physical activity, like walking, reduces stress, boosts mood and promotes overall well-being. This year, in honor of National Walking Day – created by the American Heart Association more than 10 years ago to encourage more movement throughout the day and help people live longer, healthier lives, one step at a time – consider these ideas to get your body moving to help lower stress, improve sleep, lift your mood and support both mental and physical health.

Step into the Great Outdoors

Slipping on a pair of comfortable walking shoes and heading outside is a simple way to get more movement in your life. Walking outside has the added benefits of helping reduce stress, improving mood and boosting cardiovascular health. Sunshine also provides a boost of vitamin D and immune support.

Make It Fun

Think of movement as something you give yourself, by moving more your way. When you choose activities you enjoy, it becomes easier to make them part of your day. If you can’t find 20 minutes for a walk outside, even short bursts of movement can help. Walking in place at a brisk pace, walking up and down the stairs in your home, finding a quick dance workout online or even seated exercises and stretch breaks throughout the day can help you feel more refreshed and ready to take on everyday tasks, like cooking and running errands.

Walk with a Furry Friend

Pets can be a great motivator to get moving. Plus, taking your furry friend for a stroll can support heart health, lower stress and boost overall happiness. In fact. a study published in the “Journal of Physical Activity and Health” shows dog owners are 34% more likely to reach their fitness goals and get the recommended amount of physical activity than those who don’t have a dog. Walking with your pet can also lead to more social connection, such as meeting neighbors or other pet owners.

Pound the Pavement with a Pal

Walking solo can be good for introspection, but bringing a friend, family member or coworker can make the time pass more quickly and add connection to your routine. Explore a greenway, waterfront or indoor mall for a fresh way to get some steps. If a loved one isn’t available to join you, make a phone call while you walk or take a meeting or conference call outdoors if your work allows it.

Every step counts. Visit Heart.org/movemore for more tips to get moving.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.