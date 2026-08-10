Fall Tree Planting: Expert Guidance for Optimal Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Fall is the perfect season to celebrate trees as they transform the world into vibrant shades of red, orange, green and gold. You can do more than just admire existing trees – because in many areas, fall is also an ideal time to plant new ones.

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While spring is often seen as peak planting season, experts say cooler weather and autumn rains provide ideal conditions for seedlings to retain moisture and establish their root systems gradually before winter dormancy, improving their future ability to adjust to summer heat and drier conditions.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, planting trees offers many benefits for the planet, wildlife and humans alike. From an environmental perspective, they help filter air and water, remove pollutants from the soil, slow storm surge and nurture biodiversity. Plus, access to nature can reduce stress and increase opportunities for outdoor recreation, improving overall health and well-being in your community.

This autumn, use these expert tips from Eric North, program manager of urban forestry and ISA-certified arborist at the Arbor Day Foundation, to plan your fall tree planting and add a few new hues to your local landscapes.

Choose the Right Tree

Setting your trees up for success starts with choosing the right species. Before ordering seedlings, take time to identify species that are well-suited to your local climate, soil conditions and planting site. Also consider the tree’s mature height and how far the canopy will spread – it won’t stay small forever, so make sure you can give it space to grow.

Think About Timing

Although you can technically plant trees until the soil is too frozen to dig a hole, it’s best to schedule your fall tree planting at least six weeks before the ground freezes so the seedlings have time to adapt before winter. If you’re unable to plant your trees immediately after getting them, you can store them in a cool, dry place, making sure the roots stay damp, for up to five days before putting them in the ground.

Don’t Dig Too Deep

A tree planted too deep may develop root and trunk problems that can affect its long-term health. Instead of digging deep, go wide to encourage roots to spread outward. Dig a hole roughly 3-4 times wider than the root system but no deeper than the root itself. When you put the tree in the hole, the root flare (where the trunk meets the roots) should sit level with the soil or slightly above it.

Mulch with Care

Adding 2-3 inches of mulch in a layer around the base of the tree can help insulate the soil and roots, retain moisture and suppress weeds. However, be careful to keep the mulch a few inches away from the trunk itself so you don’t create a “mulch volcano” that traps moisture against the bark.

Water Frequently

Cozy autumn rainstorms might share some of the workload here, but when the forecast looks clear, it’s up to you to water your newly planted seedlings. Keeping the soil consistently moist allows a young tree’s roots to stay hydrated and continue growing. Precise care instructions will depend on the type of tree and your location but expect to thoroughly water your trees about once a week until the ground freezes.

Protect Against Wildlife

Small trees are vulnerable to damage from local wildlife like deer and rabbits, who may chew on bark or snap fragile branches. Installing a protective fence or breathable tree guard can help safeguard trees until they’re older and more capable of withstanding scavenging from hungry critters.

Join the Cause with Trees

Research from the Arbor Day Foundation’s Canopy Report shows most Americans want to live in neighborhoods with more trees, but only a minority report having planted a tree in the past year. However, if you’re feeling inspired to plant trees in your yard this fall, the organization is ready to help.

New members who join during the nonprofit organization’s fall membership drive will receive 10 free trees suitable for their region, along with clear instructions on how to plant and care for them. Whether you’re a first-time planter or a seasoned friend of the forest, you’ll receive ongoing support to ensure success in your efforts to grow a greener world.

“People understand how important trees are for their communities, their health and the environment,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Many just need a simple way to get started. Our fall membership drive puts trees directly into people’s hands and gives them the confidence to plant trees successfully.”

The foundation has engaged tree planters in more than 90% of all American neighborhoods, thanks in large part to the organization’s membership drives each planting season. This fall, more than 2 million new trees are expected to be distributed.

To sign up and choose your 10 free trees, visit Arborday.org/GetTrees, where you can also find additional advice on tree planting, care and more.

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