Bigelow Tea Partners in Exciting New NIL Deal

Fairfield, Connecticut, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea, the number one tea brand in America, is proud to announce a new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with CampusOne and players from the University of Connecticut women's basketball team. The agreement marks Bigelow Tea's commitment to supporting the next generation of tea drinkers, women in sports, and the wellness journey of elite collegiate athletes.

A Connecticut Connection

Bigelow Tea, an over 80-year-old family-run company, calls Fairfield, Connecticut home. Partnering with these amazing young women who drink Bigelow Tea to help them feel their best in the classroom and on the court made this partnership a slam dunk. Like Bigelow Tea, this group of athletes shares a commitment to family, tradition, and doing things the right way.

This partnership builds on Bigelow Tea's long-standing presence in the world of sports. From being the official hot tea of the Boston Red Sox to partnering with legendary Yankees manager Joe Torre as a brand ambassador, Bigelow has been a familiar name in the dugout, the press box, and the stands for years. This partnership with these women and the players who follow them represents the next chapter of that journey, bringing Bigelow Tea's message of quality, never compromising and making teas that are good for you to the next generation of fans and athletes.

Partnership Details

The NIL partnership, which adheres to NCAA and state-specific regulations, features U.S.-based players from the 2025-26 Huskies roster.

The players will appear in social media content including YouTube videos Meet the Connecticut Women's Basketball TEAm and This Connecticut Women's Basketball Team Can SCORE with Bigelow Tea and in an ad on WABC 7 New York and WTNH 8 New Haven, reaching audiences across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut where they will share their genuine love of Bigelow Tea and how they incorporate their favorite flavors into their daily wellness routines. Viewers will get an inside look at how the student-athletes prepare for tipoff and reset afterward, capturing the energy, focus, and team camaraderie that build throughout the season, all woven together through their shared love of a cup of Bigelow Tea.

Strategic Partnership Significance

This collaboration represents several important firsts:

Bigelow Tea's inaugural major collegiate athletics NIL partnership

A pioneering wellness-focused NIL deal in women's college basketball

Bigelow Tea's largest collegiate athletics partnership to date

This partnership is part of the growing NIL space, highlighting the new era of college sports compensation. Bigelow Tea is committed to fostering positive, compliant NIL opportunities that benefit student-athletes.

The timing aligns with explosive growth in women's sports viewership and the maturation of the NIL marketplace, positioning both brands at the forefront of evolving sports marketing.

A Message from President and CEO, Cindi Bigelow

"Partnering with these incredible young women is something that truly excites me and is a natural fit," said Cindi Bigelow, third-generation President and CEO of Bigelow Tea. "My family, whose home base is in Connecticut, has been making tea for over 80 years, guided by the values my grandmother, Ruth Campbell Bigelow, instilled when she founded this company. Watching these athletes represent our state with such pride, discipline, and joy on the court is inspiring. Tea has always been about bringing people together and supporting a healthy lifestyle, and I love that this next generation of leaders is discovering that for themselves. We could not be more proud to stand alongside them as they compete for another championship.”

A Message from CampusOne Co-Founder, Shane Kelley

"Student-athletes are always on the move – balancing classes, practice, workouts, film sessions, recovery, and games. Maintaining consistent energy and focus is critical. Bigelow Tea supports digestion and provides smooth, steady energy without the jitters or crashes, helping athletes feel and perform their best both on and off the court. Being able to partner with the number one tea brand in America is an incredible opportunity. It has been a pleasure working with the team at Bigelow Tea and we look forward to seeing this partnership come to life.”

Why Tea Is Becoming a Go-To for College Athletes

Collegiate athletes are increasingly turning to tea as a clean, functional part of their nutrition plans. Green tea provides a smooth, delicate flavor which may promote relaxation and balanced energy which is perfect for busy athletes. Black tea offers a moderate amount of caffeine that can enhance cognitive function and improve concentration. Both black and green tea have naturally occurring L-theanine, which provides balanced, steady energy throughout demanding training days. Herbal teas are perfect for athletes who want to avoid caffeine entirely, with many blends specifically crafted to promote relaxation and better sleep quality. Probiotic wellness teas offer additional gut-health benefits by supporting digestive health and contributing to a healthy microbiome.

When playing for a program that expects perfection on and off the court, it makes sense that these student-athletes would choose a brand like Bigelow Tea. The company tests every tea for over 450 pesticides, all teas are non-GMO, and the company operates as a B-certified, woman-owned business. These are values that align with how these athletes approach their own preparation and performance.

What Fans Can Expect: Content, Community, and the Road Ahead

The partnership includes videos featuring multiple players sharing their love for Bigelow Tea, along with a broader content strategy that celebrates the intersection of sport, wellness, and community. Content will be distributed throughout the month of March across social media and a commercial airing on WABC 7 New York and WTNH 8 New Haven, reaching audiences across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

About Bigelow Tea

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family and woman-owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category over 80 years ago. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s #1 leading tea company brand.

Producing over 2.3 billion tea bags annually in the company’s three blending and packaging facilities in the U.S., the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion including its flagship specialty tea flavor, “Constant Comment”®, an all-time American favorite. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide and internationally as well as on www.BigelowTea.com

About CampusOne

CampusOne is a sports marketing and events agency that partners with universities and leading brands to unify and modernize the purchasing experience across college campuses. By creating a seamless, integrated ecosystem, CampusOne unlocks new revenue streams for universities, while maximizing brand value for its partners.

For brands, CampusOne provides direct access to one of the most influential and formative consumer segments: students and fans who are just beginning to establish lifelong purchasing behaviors and brand loyalties. Through flexible and customizable partnerships, brands can activate one or multiple campus assets to create integrated campaigns that drive meaningful engagement, deliver measurable performance, and build long-term affinity within campus communities. CampusOne’s mission when it comes to partnerships is simple: to remove fragmentation, create sustainable value, and develop meaningful partnerships that connect bring brands closer to the fan bases and communities that matter most.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many players are involved in the NIL partnership?

A: U.S.-based players from the 2025-26 roster participate in the partnership.

Q: What specific Bigelow Tea products do the athletes use?

A: Players incorporate various Bigelow teas based on individual wellness needs and taste preferences. Their favorites include Classic Green Tea, Lemon Ginger plus Probiotics Herbal Tea, Perfectly Mint Classic Tea, Golden Turmeric Honey Plus Adaptogens Herbal Tea, Whispering Wildflowers™ plus L-Theanine Herbal Tea, and Cozy Chamomile® Herbal Tea.

Q: What makes Bigelow Tea different from other tea brands?

A: Bigelow Tea remains 100% family and woman-owned after 80 years with America's #1 leading tea company brand status. Bigelow tea is non-GMO, operates as a B-Corporation, and tests every product for over 450 pesticides.

