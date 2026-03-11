Base44 Launches Superagents, Making Autonomous AI Agents Accessible to Anyone

Users can build their own Superagents by describing tasks and operations they want the agent to execute

NEW YORK – Base44 , the AI-powered platform that enables anyone to create production-ready applications using natural language, today announced the launch of Superagents, a new AI agent experience making it easy for anyone to create personalized, autonomous agents tailored to their needs.

Today, building a truly useful AI agent requires connecting multiple tools, APIs, workflows and infrastructure. This complexity has kept powerful agents out of reach for individuals and most teams. Superagents remove this barrier by allowing anyone to create sophisticated, autonomous agents simply by describing what they want.

Superagents are built directly inside the Base44 platform and are accessible from the homepage. Users describe in natural language the tasks they want the agent to handle, and Base44 automatically builds the underlying workflows, connects to the necessary tools and deploys the agent. Users also have the ability to continue to interact with Superagents via WhatsApp and Telegram. Once deployed, the Superagents operate continuously in the background, responding to triggers, schedules and real-time events. They can send updates, monitor systems, execute recurring tasks and trigger workflows without manual intervention.

Superagents can be easily connected to other platforms and third-party applications, enabling them to complement existing tools and enhance workflows. Users can create multiple Superagents tailored to different needs, each working alongside productivity, communication, and business systems. With persistent memory across conversations and tasks, Superagents remember preferences, workflows, and priorities, enabling them to become more effective over time.

Security and reliability are managed end-to-end by Base44, consistent with other apps on the platform. Agents run on Base44’s infrastructure with clear permission controls and sandboxed environments, allowing users to define what the agent can access and do, without managing servers, infrastructure, or security configurations themselves.



“Everyone wants an agent that does real work, not just answers questions,” said Maor Shlomo, CEO of Base44. “Building autonomous agents today is still far too complex for most people. With Base44, you simply describe what you want your agent to do and it starts working for you immediately. Our goal is to make creating a Superagent as easy as having a conversation.”

About Base44

Base44 is an AI-powered platform that enables anyone to build fully functioning apps in minutes using natural language. From personal productivity tools and internal workflows to customer portals and enterprise-grade products, Base44 turns ideas into ready-to-use applications with no integrations required. Founded in 2024 by Maor Shlomo, Base44 is driven by a simple mission: remove complexity and unlock creativity at scale. Base44 was acquired by Wix.com Ltd, a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, in June 2025.

