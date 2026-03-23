Build Apps Your Way: Base44 Now in ChatGPT

Users can now build production-ready applications directly within their ChatGPT conversations

NEW YORK – Base44 , the AI-powered platform that enables anyone to create production-ready applications using natural language, today announced the launch of the Base44 app in ChatGPT, in collaboration with OpenAI. Built using OpenAI’s Apps SDK and powered by Base44’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), the app enables anyone to create a production-ready application directly within the ChatGPT interface.

Base44 was built around a simple idea: software creation should start with a conversation. Bringing the platform into ChatGPT extends that philosophy into one of the world’s most widely used AI environments, allowing users to move from idea to working application in a single, continuous dialogue.

Inside ChatGPT, users can describe the software they want to build and instantly generate a fully functional application. From internal tools and workflow automation to CRM systems and reporting dashboards, Base44 translates intent into scalable software within minutes. Databases, authentication, business logic and deployment are handled automatically, removing the need for traditional coding or manual setup.

“AI is transforming how software gets built, making it possible to turn an idea into a work application in no time. Bringing the Base44 app into ChatGPT lowers the barrier to building by helping users build and deploy their tools with a simple prompt," said Sanj Bhayro, Managing Director EMEA Sales at OpenAI.

To get started, users can type “@Base44” in ChatGPT to activate the app and begin building. Applications generated through ChatGPT run on Base44’s full stack architecture and can be further customized, expanded and managed within the Base44 platform.

“Base44 exists to make building software feel as natural as explaining what you need,” said Maor Shlomo, CEO of Base44. “Bringing Base44 into ChatGPT gives people another way to start building, meeting them where they are solving problems and exploring ideas.”

The Base44 app is available to ChatGPT users in markets where the app directory is supported.

About Base44

Base44 is an AI-powered platform that enables anyone to build fully functioning apps in minutes using natural language. From personal productivity tools and internal workflows to customer portals and enterprise-grade products, Base44 turns ideas into ready-to-use applications with no integrations required. Founded in 2024 by Maor Shlomo, Base44 is driven by a simple mission: remove complexity and unlock creativity at scale. Base44 was acquired by Wix.com Ltd, a leading global platform for creating, managing and growing a complete digital presence, in June 2025.

Media Relations Contact: PR@base44.com

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