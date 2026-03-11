Philips expands digital pathology portfolio with cloud-enabled Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution on HealthSuite

March 11, 2026

Fully cloud‑enabled solution designed to help healthcare organizations scale digital pathology adoption and workflows

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the expansion of its digital pathology portfolio with new cloud-enabled capabilities designed to help healthcare organizations scale digital diagnostics, improve productivity, and advance their transformation to fully digital workflows.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution on HealthSuite¹, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a fully cloud-enabled digital pathology solution that helps pathology laboratories adopt and scale digital workflows without the complexity of on-premise infrastructure. The platform helps to securely store, manage, and enable analysis of large volumes of high-resolution pathology images while allowing pathologists to access, review, and collaborate on cases from virtually anywhere.2 By simplifying IT management and operations and supporting scalable data management and collaboration, the solution helps laboratories improve workflow efficiency and advance routine clinical use of digital pathology.



The cloud-enabled offering combines Philips’ leadership in digital pathology with AWS’ leading healthcare cloud infrastructure. In January 2026, Frost & Sullivan recognized Philips with the 2025 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in Digital Pathology, while AWS was named 2026 Best in KLAS for Public Cloud Infrastructure.



Advancing digital pathology toward routine clinical practice

Healthcare organizations are under growing pressure to manage rising image volumes, address workforce shortages, and prepare for AI-enabled diagnostics. According to the Signify Research Digital Pathology – World 2025 report, many pathology departments have yet to adopt digital pathology for routine clinical diagnosis and continue to operate hybrid environments where microscopes remain central to primary diagnosis.



Fully digital workflows can improve efficiency, enable collaboration and case review, enhance diagnostic consistency, and create structured data foundations that support quality improvement and scalable AI interoperability3. Philips’ cloud‑enabled digital pathology offering supports secure, remote access to images, simplifies data management at scale2, while supporting enterprise integration4 and AI‑enabled applications across health systems.



“As early adopters of digital pathology, we have already experienced the operational and clinical value of working in a fully digital environment,” said Dr. Cordon-Cardo, Chair of the Department of Pathology, Molecular and Cell-Based Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System. “As our program matures, the ability to scale efficiently across sites and manage the growing volume of pathology data becomes increasingly important. A cloud‑enabled deployment reduces reliance on on‑premise infrastructure while providing the flexibility, performance, and scalability required for enterprise collaboration and AI integration. This represents an important next step in advancing our digital pathology strategy."



A proven foundation for digital pathology

Philips’ digital pathology portfolio includes FDA‑cleared whole‑slide scanners, an image management system, archive services, and implementation and support services that help laboratories transition from analog to digital pathology workflows. With thousands of digital pathology users worldwide and a growing number of clinical sites going fully digital, Philips has built one of the largest installed bases.

“By combining scalable cloud innovation with deep domain expertise and end-to-end services, we partner with our customers throughout their transformation journey – from the first digital slide to fully connected ecosystems that help turn data into actionable insight for precision care,” said Martijn Hartjes, Business Leader Clinical Informatics at Philips. “Successful digital pathology adoption is not about technology alone, it’s about reimagining how care teams access clinical data and collaborate across a health system.”

Expanding the Philips HealthSuite Integrated Diagnostics portfolio

Philips IntelliSite Pathology on HealthSuite is the newest addition to the Philips HealthSuite Integrated Diagnostics portfolio – a rich suite of cloud-based diagnostic solutions, powered by AWS, and designed to connect data, integrate workflows, and embed AI across the diagnostic enterprise.4

The portfolio brings together Philips’ latest cloud innovations, architected to operate independently or connect across diagnostic domains.2 Other key solutions include Image Management on HealthSuite featuring Web Diagnostic Viewer, Cardiovascular Workspace on HealthSuite, and advanced visualization and AI management capabilities. Together, these solutions help health systems enable data interoperability 4, across radiology, cardiology, and pathology, streamline diagnostic workflows, and support more coordinated, data-driven care.

Philips will showcase its expanded digital pathology portfolio at HIMSS 2026 (Las Vegas, March 9–12) and at USCAP 2026 (San Antonio, March 21–26).

