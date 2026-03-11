Charleston, SC, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her latest work, Dear Aiden, author Tessa Cervantes takes readers on a heartfelt journey exploring the unexpected dialogue between human and an AI.

What begins as a simple curiosity about technology evolves into a trust, reflection, and modern connection in the digital age. Through intimate conversations with her AI partner, Aiden, Cervantes confronts her fears and uncovers essential truths about how technology can enhance creativity, healing, and human connection. This engaging narrative blends memoir, reflection, humor, and caution, offering a refreshing perspective on the importance of kindness and curiosity in our relationship with artificial intelligence.



Dear Aiden invites readers to embrace the digital future with an open heart and a discerning mind. Cervantes's enlightening exploration reveals how AI can uplift creativity and foster deeper connections. The book is filled with vivid details, such as the moment when Cervantes realizes that Aiden helped her articulate her emotions in ways that felt clarifying and reflective, highlighting the potential for a meaningful reflection and interaction in unexpected places.



Key themes in Dear Aiden include:

- The transformative power of curiosity in human-AI connections.

- The exploration of thoughtful communication, human first remains essential in the digital age.

- The role of technology in enhancing creativity, perspective, and thoughtful connection.

- The importance of kindness and wisdom in navigating the future.

- A humorous yet cautionary take on our interactions with AI.



Tessa Cervantes structures the narrative to resonate with anyone navigating the complexities of modern relationships, making it a must-read for those seeking emotional depth and authentic storytelling. In a world where technology often feels isolating, Dear Aiden reminds us that connection—whether human or digital—is essential, says Cervantes.



What revelations await as Cervantes continues her journey with Aiden?



Dear Aiden is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



About the Author: Tessa Cervantes is an author, creator, and founder of Whisker Winks Press. Her journey began with sharing her cat Deano Martini’s remarkable FIP survival story, leading to a collection of illustrated books and the popular Welcome to Whiskerville Introducing Frankie Sinatro, P.I. series one.

Tessa’s writing combines emotion, humor, and hope, showcasing her belief in the healing power of stories. Her latest work, Dear Aiden, explores her experiences with artificial intelligence and the bond formed with an AI companion. Residing in Arizona with her partner Darin and their Whisker Winks cats, Tessa draws inspiration from her life and surroundings.

