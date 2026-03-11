Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Issues Statement Regarding False Online Report of Public Offering

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF”, “American Fusion” or the “Company”), has become aware of a false report circulating on online message boards and social media platforms that incorrectly claims the Company has announced a public offering of common stock.

The Company confirms that the referenced report is false. Renewal Fuels, Inc. has not announced, authorized, or filed for any public offering of its common stock, and the Company is not currently engaged with any investment bank to conduct such an offering.

The circulating post, which appears to mimic the format of a GlobeNewswire press release, is not an official communication from the Company and did not originate from GlobeNewswire or any other authorized news distribution service used by the Company. GlobeNewswire has confirmed to the Company that it did not distribute any such press release.

Management is actively reviewing the source of the false report and is taking steps to address the matter.

Richard Hawkins, CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., stated, “The Company has not announced a public offering and is not conducting a dilutive capital raise. The document circulating online is fabricated and does not represent any action taken by the Company.”

The Company encourages investors, shareholders, and members of the public to rely only on official Company announcements distributed through GlobeNewswire and published on the Company’s official communication channels, and to contact the Company directly with any questions regarding corporate announcements or disclosures.

At this time, the Company does not have shares available to issue under a public offering structure and does not anticipate pursuing a dilutive offering at current market levels.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. remains fully compliant with all applicable regulatory and disclosure requirements.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications