American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Expands Dialogue and Relations wth U.S. Defense and Energy Stakeholders as Texatron™ Development Advances

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, provided an update regarding recent strategic engagement activities in Washington, D.C., as the Company continues expanding dialogue around advanced energy applications in defense, infrastructure, and national energy resilience.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, recently participated in a series of strategic meetings, forums, and industry engagements in Washington, D.C., including events associated with the United States Energy Association (“USEA”) and the Association of Defense Communities (“ADC”), where energy security, resilient infrastructure, military power requirements, and next-generation energy technologies were central themes of discussion.

During these engagements, American Fusion introduced aspects of its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform to stakeholders spanning defense, energy policy, infrastructure, and related strategic sectors. Discussions included the potential long-term relevance of compact fusion technologies in applications where resilient, distributed, infrastructure-grade power solutions may ultimately be required, including defense installations, mission-critical facilities, and broader national energy resilience initiatives.

Nelson engaged with representatives and stakeholders spanning multiple branches of the U.S. military, defense-adjacent organizations, infrastructure leaders, and energy policy participants, with management noting strong interest in advanced power architectures capable of supporting long-term energy independence and resilient infrastructure planning.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “One of the recurring themes in Washington was that our technology is increasingly viewed less as a conventional fusion ‘science project’ and more as a practical energy platform. That distinction matters. Texatron™ is being developed as a Fusion Engine™ architecture designed around practical deployment, resilient power applications, and real-world infrastructure needs.”

American Fusion recently announced completion of the structural frame for its 5MW Texatron™ pre-production unit, representing an important milestone toward integrated system assembly and controlled testing readiness in Texas. The Company continues advancing diagnostics procurement, regulatory coordination, and technical development activities supporting the next phase of platform validation.

Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion, stated, “As advanced energy discussions increasingly shift toward practical deployment, infrastructure resilience, and long-term energy security, the relevance of compact fusion architectures becomes increasingly clear. Our focus remains on disciplined engineering, validation, and progressing the Texatron™ platform through its next development phases.”

The Company cautions that participation in these forums and stakeholder discussions does not constitute government endorsement, procurement activity, or commercial commitments. Management believes, however, that engagement with defense, infrastructure, and energy policy communities is an important component of positioning the Company’s technology within broader strategic energy discussions.

Corporate Update

During the Washington engagements, Brent Nelson also had the opportunity to interact directly with shareholders and long-time supporters of American Fusion™. Management values direct engagement with shareholders and appreciates constructive feedback as the Company continues executing its strategic roadmap.

The Company has also continued advancing several corporate and capital markets initiatives. American Fusion™ has provided all required supporting documentation and materials to its sponsoring broker-dealer in connection with the anticipated submission of its Rule 15c2-11 quotation application. If approved, Rule 15c2-11 quotation eligibility would support broader market quotation visibility and represent an important milestone in the Company’s capital markets strategy.

American Fusion™ continues to anticipate the effectiveness of its Form 10 registration statement on or about May 15, 2026, which would transition the Company into full SEC reporting status. The Company also intends to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026 in the coming days following effectiveness.

Based on management’s current understanding of applicable requirements, the Company believes it satisfies the principal eligibility standards for OTCQB and has re-engaged with OTC Markets in anticipation of pursuing OTCQB qualification following completion of the Rule 15c2-11 process and continued compliance with applicable listing standards.

Separately, the Company has completed submission of its Frankfurt quotation application and all related supporting documentation and is currently progressing through the applicable review process with its advisors and market participants.

The Board is contemplating a potential stock dividend as part of its broader capital structure planning, including potential initiatives intended to reward long-term shareholders while preserving corporate cash resources. No formal action has been approved at this time, but management welcomes constructive shareholder feedback as part of the ongoing evaluation process.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For a Company Overview, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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