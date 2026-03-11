TopLine Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Donate Bedding Items

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their sixth annual Bedding Drive during the month of February benefitting four local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Karen Organization of Minnesota, MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated bedding items of pillows, sheet sets, comforters and blankets to help bring comfort to those in need in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donating bedding items and money and TopLine members and other community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 180 bedding drive items and $1,195 in cash to assist local families in need.



“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our employees and members who donated items to bring comfort and warmth to neighbors in need,” says Mick Olson, TopLine Financial Credit Union President and CEO. “Every blanket, pillow, and bedding donation offers reassurance to someone facing uncertainty, helping us wrap our community in kindness and support.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit https://avenuesforyouth.org/ to learn more.

Karen Organization of Minnesota provides refugees and programs to remove barriers and achieve economic, social and cultural well-being. Visit https://mnkaren.org to learn more.

MORE Community Services provides refugees and immigrants with education and support, helping them achieve economic and social independence today and for generations to come. Visit

more-empowerment.org to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit https://www.ymcanorth.org/impact/youth_family.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

