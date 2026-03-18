TopLine Financial Credit Union Advocates for Members in Washington D.C.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , visited Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 2 through March 5, 2026, as part of the annual America’s Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference, the credit union industry’s largest advocacy event.

During the conference, TopLine executives and officials, joined over 100 Minnesota credit union professionals, along with over 6,200 other credit union professionals nationwide, and Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) staff members, and discussed several top credit union issues with key legislative staff members. The group met with U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith as well as members of the U.S. House and their staff. Meetings focused on expanding credit union’s opportunities to serve Minnesotans, emphasizing the importance of preserving our not-for-profit financial cooperative tax status, promoting policies that expand access to affordable financial services, and ensuring credit unions are well equipped to serve their members and local communities – all are very important to the health of the credit union industry.

TopLine representatives spent valuable face time meeting with lawmakers and sharing members’ stories on how TopLine provides safe and affordable financial services to help members with all of their financial needs, from buying cars and homes, saving for retirement and investing in small businesses.

The conversations emphasized the importance of preserving the tax status of credit unions, which allows credit unions to continue to do what they do best: focus on serving members and communities instead of chasing profits. This is an integral part of the credit union structure that empowers financial cooperatives to secure a stronger and healthier financial future; any limitation or curtailment of the credit union tax status would have a dramatic impact on the $639 million in financial benefits Minnesota credit unions provide their members and nonmembers alike. Minnesota’s credit unions also generated $4 billion in economic output, $486 million in tax revenue and created over 16,000 jobs.

Representatives from Minnesota also stopped at Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor our veterans.

The Governmental Affairs Conference brought together credit union leaders from across the country to discuss key policy issues, engage with legislators on Capitol Hill, and reinforce why credit unions remain America’s best financial partner — putting people before profits and strengthening the communities we serve,” said Mick Olson, President and Chief Executive Officer at TopLine Financial Credit Union. “TopLine representatives also met with state lawmakers to emphasize the importance of preserving our not-for-profit financial cooperative tax status, which allows us to continue delivering meaningful value and financial well-being to our members.”

America’s Credit Unions is the premier national trade association serving America’s credit unions. The not-for-profit trade group is governed by volunteer directors who are elected by their credit union peers. To learn more, visit www.americascreditunions.org.

Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/932860d7-562d-4dfa-af0d-42b17fbd7f7f