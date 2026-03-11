Initiation of share buyback programme in Gabriel Holding A/S

The Board of Directors of Gabriel Holding A/S has today resolved to repurchase the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting on 11 December 2025. The authorization is valid for 5 years and up to 20% of the share capital.

At the initiation of the share buyback programme, Gabriel Holding A/S holds no treasury shares. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to ensure an appropriate holding of treasury shares, which may be used in connection with acquisitions and/or as the basis for share-based remuneration programmes for key employees of the company. Shares not used for these purposes are expected to be cancelled, resulting in a reduction of the company’s share capital in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Companies Act.

The share buyback programme will run from 16 March 2026 through 16 March 2027.

The share buyback programme will be executed without applying the Safe Harbour rules in Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation, e.g. due to the current limited liquidity in the company’s share. The shares will be repurchased at market price and in accordance with the general meeting authorization and within the framework of the Market Abuse Regulation.

To ensure that all trades are executed on an arm’s-length basis, the Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with Danske Bank A/S, under which Danske Bank A/S (lead manager) will conduct all transactions under the share buyback programme. Danske Bank A/S has furthermore been granted a discretionary mandate to explore and potentially acquire shares from larger shareholders (block trades).

Pursuant to this agreement, Danske Bank A/S will make its trading decisions independently of and without influence from Gabriel Holding A/S, and within the following parameters:

A maximum of 94,500 shares, corresponding to 5% of the share capital, may be repurchased.

The maximum consideration payable by Gabriel Holding A/S for shares purchased under the programme is DKK 20.0 million.

Shares may not be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of: the share price of the most recent independent trade, and the highest current independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the purchase.







Gabriel Holding A/S may at any time suspend or terminate the share buyback programme. In such case, a company announcement will be issued.

Gabriel Holding A/S will, on the first business day of each month, publish a company announcement with a status update on the share buyback programme, being the number of shares repurchased.

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment