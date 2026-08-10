Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 32

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 5,805 273.42 1,587,214 Monday, 3 August 2026 50 278.76 13,938 Tuesday, 4 August 2026 45 280.00 12,600 Thursday, 6 August 2026 30 276.00 8,280 Friday, 7 August 2026 30 280.00 8,400 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 5,960 273.56 1,630,432

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 61,069 shares, corresponding to 3.23% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 25 280 XCSE 20260803 09:50:51.356009 +0100s 20260803 10:50:51.356009 6 276 XCSE 20260803 11:13:31.822274 +0100s 20260803 12:13:31.822274 19 278 XCSE 20260803 14:49:26.265862 +0100s 20260803 15:49:26.265862 45 280 XCSE 20260804 15:22:36.167214 +0100s 20260804 16:22:36.167214 4 276 XCSE 20260806 12:11:28.844600 +0100s 20260806 13:11:28.844600 26 276 XCSE 20260806 12:11:28.844600 +0100s 20260806 13:11:28.844600 15 280 XCSE 20260807 10:58:42.542745 +0100s 20260807 11:58:42.542745 15 280 XCSE 20260807 12:26:49.886578 +0100s 20260807 13:26:49.886578

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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