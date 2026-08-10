Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 32

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement5,805273.421,587,214
Monday, 3 August 202650278.7613,938
Tuesday, 4 August 202645280.0012,600
Thursday, 6 August 202630276.008,280
Friday, 7 August 202630280.008,400
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions5,960273.561,630,432

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 61,069 shares, corresponding to 3.23% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
25280XCSE20260803 09:50:51.356009 +0100s20260803 10:50:51.356009
6276XCSE20260803 11:13:31.822274 +0100s20260803 12:13:31.822274
19278XCSE20260803 14:49:26.265862 +0100s20260803 15:49:26.265862
45280XCSE20260804 15:22:36.167214 +0100s20260804 16:22:36.167214
4276XCSE20260806 12:11:28.844600 +0100s20260806 13:11:28.844600
26276XCSE20260806 12:11:28.844600 +0100s20260806 13:11:28.844600
15280XCSE20260807 10:58:42.542745 +0100s20260807 11:58:42.542745
15280XCSE20260807 12:26:49.886578 +0100s20260807 13:26:49.886578

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 22 - share buy back week 32
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 