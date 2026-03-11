Denise Peach of Total Mortgage Services Earns #1 MassHousing Loan Originator Ranking for Sixth Consecutive Year

Milford, CT , March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Mortgage Services proudly announces that loan originator Denise Peach has been named the #1 Top MassHousing Loan Originator in Massachusetts for the sixth consecutive year. This distinction reflects sustained leadership in guiding first-time buyers toward down payment assistance and affordable financing solutions across the state. In turn, the milestone demonstrates her measurable impact in helping families achieve responsible homeownership.

As housing affordability tightens across Massachusetts, Denise Peach continues to lead by mastering MassHousing programs that lower upfront costs and create practical paths to responsible financing. Through specialized down payment assistance programs, she helps qualified buyers lower initial cash obligations and move forward with greater confidence.



MassHousing plays a vital role in expanding access to affordable home financing across Massachusetts. “As a state-supported agency, MassHousing provides meaningful mortgage solutions for first-time homebuyers,” said Denise Peach. “The Down Payment Assistance program offers up to $30,000 in support in every city and town across the state, and in many cases, those funds can be layered with other eligible local or national programs. That flexibility enables qualified buyers to reduce upfront cash demands and compete more effectively in today’s market.”

By leveraging these programs, Denise helps borrowers overcome the upfront cash requirements that often delay or derail home purchases. Through careful evaluation of income, credit profile, and eligibility guidelines, she structures financing through the MassHousing Down Payment Program to reduce out-of-pocket costs and maintain long-term affordability, supported by the operational strength of Total Mortgage Services. The result is a clearer and more attainable path to homeownership for qualified buyers seeking down payment assistance.



To qualify for MassHousing Down Payment Program benefits, borrowers must generally meet several core criteria. Borrowers must demonstrate financial readiness through a minimum credit score of 640, completion of an approved homeowner education course, income within program limits, and collaboration with a MassHousing-approved lender who can properly structure the loan. For example, a buyer with steady employment and a 660 credit score who completes the required education course may qualify for assistance that significantly reduces upfront cash needed at closing. Denise walks clients through each requirement in advance, reviewing documentation, identifying potential eligibility gaps, and preparing them strategically so the process moves forward smoothly.

Clients consistently praise Denise’s clarity and responsiveness throughout the mortgage process. One recent homebuyer shared, “They were knowledgeable, patient, and always available to answer my questions. Every step of the process was clearly explained, and everything was handled efficiently and on time. I truly appreciate their dedication and would highly recommend them to anyone exploring their mortgage options and looking for a smooth experience.”

Denise Peach’s six-year run as the top MassHousing loan originator reflects a proven ability to guide borrowers step by step through the mortgage journey while maximizing down payment assistance programs and first-time home buyer grants. Her continued statewide recognition affirms her leadership in affordable lending and reinforces Total Mortgage Services’ role in advancing responsible homeownership opportunities throughout Massachusetts.

To learn how Total Mortgage Services supports first-time buyers through down payment assistance programs, visit https://www.totalmortgage.com/.

About Total Mortgage Services

Total Mortgage Services operates as a nationally licensed lender delivering disciplined underwriting, responsive operations, and modern lending infrastructure. Since 1997, the company has combined local market insight with scalable support systems to ensure transactions move efficiently from application to funding. By aligning technology with experienced loan professionals, the nationally licensed lender provides reliable execution in evolving housing markets.

Media Contact

Address: 185 Plains Road, Milford, CT 06461

Phone: (203) 876-2200

Website: https://www.totalmortgage.com/

