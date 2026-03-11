Temenos Earns the Solutions Partner with Certified Software Designation for Core Banking SaaS on Azure

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has earned the Solutions Partner[i] with certified software[ii] designation for Core Banking on Temenos SaaS within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

This certified software designation validates that Temenos SaaS continues to meet the rigorous technical, security and interoperability standards set by Microsoft, meeting the program’s requirements and seamless interoperability with Microsoft Azure.

Running natively on Azure, Temenos SaaS supports accelerated innovation, enabling banks to launch new products, integrate partners, and respond to market changes with agility, while maintaining the highest levels of stability, resilience, and operational discipline.

A proven solution used by banks globally, Temenos SaaS will now benefit from expanded go-to-market through co-sell opportunities with Microsoft. Temenos SaaS is also listed on Microsoft Marketplace, further extending reach and accessibility.

Rohit Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer, Temenos, said: “Earning the Solutions Partner with certified software designation is a significant milestone for Temenos. It reflects our commitment to SaaS and delivering cloud-native core banking solutions that meet the highest standards of interoperability, security and performance within the Microsoft ecosystem. We are excited to deepen our relationship with Microsoft, bringing together our core banking solutions and SaaS on the Azure cloud platform for banks globally.”

Andrew Smith, GM, Partner Programs & Experiences, Microsoft, commented: “Attaining a Solutions Partner with certified software designation is an important way for partners to stand out in the market and demonstrate their proven capabilities in areas of high customer demand. Earning a certified software designation for your solution can help position you to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions. We’re pleased to welcome Temenos and its core banking solution on Temenos SaaS to Microsoft's exclusive growing network of partners with certified software designations.”

Bola Rotibi, Chief of Enterprise Research, CCS Insights, added: “Temenos’ core banking solution on Temenos Software as a Service reflects the direction many banks are taking as they modernize core systems, with increased focus on resilience, agility and scalable operations. Earning a Solutions Partner with certified software designation for core banking within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program provides an external reference point against defined criteria, indicating Temenos has met the program’s requirements and demonstrated interoperability with Microsoft Azure, which is relevant for banks operating in demanding and highly regulated environments.”

To learn more about Temenos SaaS visit: https://www.temenos.com/innovation/saas/

[i] “Solutions Partner” refers to a company that is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and may offer software, services, and/or solutions to customers. Reference to “Solutions Partner” in any content, materials, resources, web properties, etc. and any associated designation should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rests solely with your business.

[ii] A certification is (1) specific to the solution’s interoperability with Microsoft products and (2) based on self-attestation by the solution owner. Solutions are only certified as of the date the solution is reviewed. Solution functionality and capability are controlled by the solution owner and may be subject to change. The inclusion of a solution in the marketplace and any such designations should not be interpreted as an offer, endorsement, guarantee, proof of effectiveness or functionality, a commitment or any other type of representation or warranty on the part of Microsoft. All decisions pertaining and related to your business needs including but not limited to strategies, solutions, partner selection, implementation, etc., rest solely with your business.

