Coastal Pay Launches Go High Level Plugin

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Pay, a leader in modern payment solutions, proudly announces the launch of its powerful new Go High Level plugin, giving agencies and digital marketers a game-changing way to onboard clients and accept payments—instantly, seamlessly, and at no cost. Built for high-performing agencies using the Go High Level platform, this plugin delivers an all-in-one payment processing solution that is fast, frictionless, and optimized for revenue growth.

Standout features include:

Instant Boarding for retail and e-commerce accounts – get your merchants live in minutes.

Frictionless User Experience – clean, simple setup for both agencies and merchants.

Zero Cost – eliminate monthly fees and transaction fees for your clients.

Interchange Optimization – reduce processing costs by leveraging Visa and Mastercard optimization.

Split Funding – easily divide payments between multiple parties or accounts.

Credit Card & ACH Support – give customers flexible payment options.

Compliant Surcharging – offset processing fees legally and transparently.

“Our Go High Level plugin is designed to do what traditional payment providers can’t—make onboarding instant, cut costs completely, and give agencies total control over how payments are managed. It’s not just a plugin—it’s a strategic advantage.” - Travis Chrisman, President of Coastal Pay

With no fees, fast setup, and intelligent payment routing, Coastal Pay's Go High Level plugin is ideal for agencies looking to scale without complexity or hidden costs. It allows digital marketing professionals to offer fully integrated payment solutions to their clients—without the red tape.



Get Started: Visit https://marketplace.gohighlevel.com/integration/676fd552c92da5a6328863be or contact sales@coastalpay.com for more details.

Availability: The plugin is now live and available to Coastal Pay merchants. Interested users can request access, schedule a walkthrough, or activate it directly from their Go High Level dashboard.

About Coastal Pay

Coastal Pay is a next-generation payment processor serving businesses across North America. By combining cutting-edge technology with transparent pricing and expert support, Coastal Pay helps merchants reduce costs, simplify operations, and grow faster.

Media Contact: Resha Kreischer | Resha.kreischer@coastalpay.com