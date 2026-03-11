Lilypath Launches, Defining Authority Intelligence™ as a New Category

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilypath today officially launched, defining Authority Intelligence™ as a new category for the AI era, one built to help professionals understand, shape and protect how artificial intelligence systems interpret their credibility, expertise and professional authority.

The launch comes as AI increasingly shapes hiring, search, professional discovery and credibility assessment before a human decision-maker ever engages. Lilypath was created to address that shift: a world in which people are no longer simply read by other people first, but increasingly interpreted, categorized and ranked by machines.

And what happens on LinkedIn no longer stays on LinkedIn.

New research from Profound found LinkedIn is now the No. 1 most-cited domain for professional queries across six major AI search platforms. That has major implications for professional visibility. LinkedIn is no longer just a platform where professionals present themselves to one another. Public profiles, posts, articles and newsletters are increasingly becoming source material for AI systems that shape how professionals are understood, surfaced and trusted.

That changes the stakes of professional presence.

A LinkedIn profile is no longer just a digital resume or networking page. It is increasingly a structured signal that helps machines infer identity, seniority, expertise and credibility. Posts, articles and newsletters build on that foundation, giving AI systems more context and more evidence about what a person knows, how they are categorized and whether they should be seen as authoritative on a given topic.

Lilypath defines Authority Intelligence™ as the practice of understanding, measuring and improving how AI systems interpret professional authority so that machine perception more accurately reflects real expertise, experience and credibility.

“LinkedIn is no longer just where professionals present themselves,” said Erin Lanuti, co-founder and CEO of Lilypath. “It is increasingly one of the primary sources AI systems use to interpret professional authority. That means your LinkedIn presence is no longer only shaping human perception. It is shaping machine interpretation, too, with real consequences for who gets seen, trusted and surfaced.”

Lilypath says this is a problem existing disciplines do not fully solve. Personal branding was built for human perception. SEO was built for websites. Reputation management is often reactive. Authority Intelligence addresses a different and increasingly urgent question: how AI systems interpret, categorize and rank professional authority — and where that interpretation may be incomplete, distorted or wrong.

“At a time when AI is increasingly shaping professional visibility, people need a way to understand how their authority is being read by machines,” said Dan Nestle, co-founder and chief product and intelligence officer at Lilypath. “Authority Intelligence makes that interpretation visible, measurable and actionable before opportunity is lost.”

Lilypath’s flagship offering is the Comprehensive Blueprint™, a scored diagnostic and optimization system designed to help professionals improve how they are interpreted in AI-mediated environments. The Blueprint includes an AI Readiness Score™, section-by-section analysis, strategic recommendations, rewrite guidance, skills architecture and implementation support.

Lilypath currently offers products tailored to multiple professional needs and career stages, including:

Student Blueprint™

Urgent Job Seeker Blueprint™

Job Seeker Blueprint™

Authority Builder Blueprint™







The company also offers pilot and enterprise solutions for organizations, including outplacement firms, universities, recruiting organizations and employers seeking to better prepare people for an AI-mediated professional landscape.

According to Lilypath, the risk presents differently across career stages. For students and early-career professionals, the challenge is often illegibility: real experience that is not yet structured in language AI systems easily recognize. For job seekers and career transitioners, the risk is drift: fragmented signals that cause AI systems to average them into a less distinctive category. For executives, founders and established leaders, the risk is misclassification: real authority compressed or misread in ways that quietly reduce visibility, relevance and opportunity.

Lilypath was founded by Erin Lanuti, former chief innovation officer at Omnicom Public Relations Group; Todd Grossman, former CEO Americas at Talkwalker; and Dan Nestle, a longtime communications strategist and architect of the Lilypath methodology. Together, the founders built Lilypath in response to what they see as a structural shift in professional visibility: in an AI-mediated world, professionals are increasingly ranked before they are read.

“Lilypath is not profile polish for the social era,” Lanuti said. “It is infrastructure for the AI era — designed to help professionals understand and improve how machines read their authority before opportunity disappears.”

About Lilypath

Lilypath is the company behind the patent-pending Authority Intelligence™ platform, created to help professionals understand, shape and protect how AI systems interpret their credibility, expertise and authority. Through scored diagnostics, strategic recommendations and optimization tools, Lilypath helps individuals improve how they are categorized, ranked and understood as AI increasingly mediates professional opportunity. Its offerings include Blueprint products for students, job seekers and professionals, as well as pilot and enterprise solutions for organizations.

