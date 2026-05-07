Majority of College Students Represent a “Blank Slate” to AI Systems, New Lilypath Data Shows

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College students are graduating into a hiring market they can’t see, and that can’t see them. New data from Authority Intelligence™ platform Lilypath shows that the majority of college students score below 39 out of 100 on its proprietary AI Readiness Score, landing in what the company calls the “Blank Slate” bracket. Translation: the automated systems that now sit between graduates and recruiters can barely register them at all.

The finding arrives at a precarious moment for both students and the institutions that prepare them. Recent U.S. college graduates faced 5.8% unemployment in 2025, the worst in over a decade outside the pandemic, and 42.5% were underemployed, working in jobs that don't require their degree, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At the same time, nearly all Fortune 500 employers (99%) now use AI-powered applicant tracking systems to filter candidates before a human ever reviews a résumé, according to Jobscan.

“Students are doing everything they’ve been told to do, building résumés, working with career centers, gaining experience, but the hiring process has changed underneath them,” said Erin Lanuti, Co-Founder and CEO of Lilypath. “If AI can’t understand who you are, you won’t be considered. We’re teaching the next generation how to be seen by the systems now deciding their future.”

Why This Is a University and Student Problem

Career services as traditionally structured no longer translate to AI placement readiness. Colleges that fail to address AI visibility face declining placement outcomes, a metric that directly affects institutional reputation, U.S. News rankings, and the recruitment of the next class. In an era when families increasingly weigh ROI before tuition, weak job-placement numbers compound quickly.

“As a faculty member, I see firsthand how unclear the job search process has become for students,” said John Murphy, Assistant Professor in-Residence of Digital Media Business Strategies at the University of Connecticut. “Lilypath brings much-needed clarity and gives students the tools to take control of how they show up in an increasingly AI-driven hiring landscape.”

The “Blank Slate” Finding

Lilypath’s AI Readiness Score evaluates LinkedIn profiles, the front door most recruiters and AI sourcing tools now use, across five categories that determine how AI systems rank and surface candidates. When applied to college students, the pattern was consistent and stark: most aren’t underperforming on LinkedIn, they’re effectively absent from it.

“It has been shocking to us just how low their scores are, and the immense opportunity cost that brings,” Lanuti said. “These are accomplished, highly capable students. They’re just invisible to the algorithm.”

What Lilypath Delivers

Lilypath is a patent-pending Authority Intelligence™ platform that governs how AI systems interpret professional credibility and expertise. For students, the platform produces a personalized Blueprint that includes:

An AI Readiness Score (0–100) benchmarked against peers and industry

Section-by-section diagnostics for Headline, About, Experience, and Skills

Copy-ready rewrites students can implement immediately

Strategic positioning guidance aligned to the student’s career goals

The experience is built for speed: a 5-minute intake, a personalized Blueprint, and clear actionable guidance to update the LinkedIn profile.

University Pilots Already Underway

Lilypath is partnering with colleges and universities to embed AI visibility into career readiness curricula, with initial pilot programs focused on graduating seniors. Universities interested in pilot participation can contact Lilypath directly.

“AI now sits between students and opportunity,” Lanuti added. “The institutions that recognize this first will help their graduates land real jobs, and protect the placement outcomes their reputations depend on.”

Students can learn more and access Lilypath’s student offering at lilypath.com/student. Universities interested in pilot programs can contact Lilypath at hello@lilypath.com.

About Lilypath

Lilypath is a patent-pending Authority Intelligence™ platform that helps individuals understand how AI systems interpret and represent their professional identity. Through a 0–100 AI Readiness Score, section-by-section diagnostics, and copy-ready recommendations, Lilypath enables students, professionals, and executives to improve their visibility, credibility, and positioning in an AI-mediated world. Learn more at lilypath.com.

Media Contact

Joanne Denyeau, Hotwire

Joanne.denyeau@hotwireglobal.com | 201-600-0208