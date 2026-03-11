Canon U.S.A., Inc. Broadens imageFORCE Printer Portfolio with the introduction of imageFORCE C1935P Printer and imageFORCE 1643 Series

Melville, NY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the latest additions to its expanding imageFORCE portfolio with the introduction of the imageFORCE C1935P Compact Color Single Function Printer and the imageFORCE 1643 Series Desktop Black-and-White Multi/Single Function Printers. These new models further strengthen Canon’s unified product lineup and are designed to support the evolving needs of today’s diverse business environments.

The imageFORCE C1935P printer expands Canon’s desktop solutions lineup with powerful performance in a compact footprint. The device delivers print speeds of up to 35 pages per minuteFootnote1 in both color and black-and-whiteFootnote1, designed to help workgroups maintain productivity without sacrificing space.

Supporting media sizes up to 11" x 17", the imageFORCE C1935P printer is well suited for fleet deployments and organizations that require the flexibility to handle a broader range of media within a small footprint. Its forward-facing operation and maintenance design simplifies paper loading and consumable replacement, making day-to-day use intuitive for end users.

The device is designed to produce vibrant, high-quality output with resolutions up to 1200 × 1200 dpi. In support of sustainability initiatives, 13% of the resin materialFootnote2 used in these imageFORCE devices is made with recycled plastic materials. To support companies with their security and compliance efforts, the imageFORCE C1935P printer has an extensive security feature set that includes a Security Environment Estimation feature, an estimation algorithm developed using Machine Learning to analyze the operating environment and recommend security settings, along with Verify System at Startup with Auto-Recovery, and Trellix Embedded Control features which can be turned on for further security features to be implemented.Footnote3 Footnote4

The new imageFORCE 1643 Series builds on Canon’s strong desktop lineup and replaces the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 1643P and imageCLASS X MF1643i/MF1643iF II models. The series includes three models: 1643, 1643F, and 1643P, each delivering black-and-white print speeds of up to 45 pages per minute.Footnote1

The imageFORCE 1643 and 1643F models are multifunction devices designed to support print, scan, and copy workflows, with the imageFORCE 1643F model also offering standard fax capabilities. The imageFORCE 1643P model is a single-function printer, providing a streamlined option for environments focused primarily on high-speed printing.

For enhanced usability, the imageFORCE 1643 and 1643F models feature a 7-inch user interface with an icon-driven modern design that aligns with other imageFORCE models. This consistency helps create a unified user experience across fleets. Fast scan speedsFootnote5 of up to 100/100 images per minute (300 dpi, black-and-white/color, duplex) can help accelerate document workflows, while Authorized Send Compact supportFootnote6 enables convenient cloud-based print and scan functionality.

Like the imageFORCE C1935P, the imageFORCE 1643 Series supports sustainability initiatives: 25% of the resin material used in these multifunction models and 10% of the resin material in the single-function models is made with recycled plastic materialsFootnote2. These devices also include extensive security technologies such as Security Environment Estimation and Verify System at Startup with Auto-Recovery, and Trellix Embedded Control features which can be turned on for further security features to be implemented.Footnote4 These features are designed to help organizations in their efforts to protect sensitive information while maintaining operational efficiency.Footnote3

When combined with solutions such as uniFLOW OnlineFootnote6, the new imageFORCE models can help organizations further implement security featuresFootnote3 and optimize document workflows for today’s workplace and beyond. These latest additions reinforce Canon’s commitment to innovation and to meeting the evolving demands of modern business environments.

“Our customers are navigating increasingly complex workplace environments that demand productivity, security features, and sustainability efforts,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “With the introduction of the imageFORCE C1935P printer and the imageFORCE 1643 Series, we are continuing to expand a cohesive portfolio that delivers consistent user experiences, extensive security capabilities, and flexible deployment options to help businesses operate with confidence today and into the future.”

For more information on the new imageFORCE models, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/business/printing/office-printers-copiers/home-small-office-printers.



For more information on the imageFORCE platform and all available models, please visit www.usa.canon.com/imageforce.

Availability

The imageFORCE C1935P printer and imageFORCE 1643 Series are available for ordering and shipping.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote7 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as on the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper. Resin materials are inclusive of cassette dust covers, extension trays and other plastic parts. For imageFORCE 1643/1643F models only. Separate licenses required. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.



