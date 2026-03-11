Levoit Reveals Why Cleaner Indoor Air Can’t Wait Until Allergy Season





SYDNEY, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help address the growing impact of allergies and asthma, Levoit is introducing its range of air purifiers designed to improve indoor air quality and reduce exposure to common household allergens. The issue is increasingly urgent in Australia, where One in three people lives with allergic diseases and asthma affects around 10.8% of the population.

Pollen, dust mites, mould spores, and pet dander can trigger sneezing, itchy eyes, congestion, and breathing difficulties — and because many of these irritants linger indoors, every home can become a constant source of exposure.

For millions, indoor allergens disrupt sleep, drain energy, and reduce productivity. Allergies and asthma cost the nation billions each year, reinforcing one key reality: managing air quality isn’t something to think about only during hay fever season — it’s an everyday priority.

Levoit: Cleaner Indoor Air Is Essential — Not Optional

Air purifiers with quality HEPA filters capture airborne allergens. By keeping the air clean, they help reduce symptoms, improve sleep, and support overall wellbeing.



Levoit is a leading air purifier brand in the U.S. and other countries, engineered with certified HEPA filtration that removes 99.97% of airborne particles smaller than 0.3 microns. Its three-stage filtration system traps the irritants before they reach your lungs, transforming any home into a sanctuary of clean, breathable air.





Levoit’s 3-stage filtration:

- Pre-filter: Captures large particles like dust, lint, and hair

- HEPA filter: Removes fine particles, including smoke, mold, and allergen

- Activated carbon filter: Reduces odors and harmful VOCs



“In Australia’s allergy-prone environment, Levoit isn’t just another appliance — it’s an essential part of creating a healthier, more comfortable home,” says Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync.

“From small bedrooms to large living areas, each Levoit model adapts to different spaces and lifestyles, helping everyone in the home breathe easier,” he adds.

Tailored Air Purification for Any Home

Core Mini (up to 15 m²)

- Compact and quiet — perfect for small bedrooms or personal spaces

- Supports aromatherapy for a customized, refreshing experience

- Lightweight and fit anywhere

Core 300S (up to 54 m²)

- Ideal for bedrooms and home offices

- ECARF-certified Allergy-friendly

- Ultra-quiet operation for uninterrupted sleep and work

Core 400S (up to 90 m²)

- High-performance for larger living rooms or shared spaces

- ECARF-certified Allergy-friendly

- Tested for bacteria and virus removal to support family health

Core 600S (up to 148 m²)

- Maximum capacity for open-plan homes or high-allergen environments

- Ultra-powerful for rapid air purification

- ECARF-certified Allergy-friendly





Act Before the Next Hay Fever Season Hits

Don’t wait until the sneezing, congestion, and asthma flare-ups begin. Make clean air an essential part of your home today. With Levoit, every breath counts — and every room can be a space where allergies no longer dictate your life.

For more information, visit the Levoit official website , shop on Amazon , or follow Levoit on social media .

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

pr.au@vesync.com

