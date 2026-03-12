Q3 2025 Dividend Exchange Rate

Diversified Energy Company (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announced on November 3, 2025 a dividend in respect of the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 in the amount of 29 cents per share (the “Q3 2025 Dividend”.) The Company will pay the Q3 2025 Dividend on March 31, 2026, to those shareholders on the register on February 27, 2026.

The Company announces that shareholders who have elected to receive their dividends in GBP sterling will receive an equivalent dividend payment of 21.471 pence per share, based on the March 10, 2026 exchange rate of GBP 0.74039 =US $1.00.

