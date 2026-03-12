ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

12 March 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on the 10 and 11 March 2026, Adiba Ighodaro, Non-Executive Director, purchased a total of 300 ordinary shares in the Company.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Adiba Ighodaro 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG Enterprise Trust plc b) LEI 213800T2SY83WIJOJH13 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence







GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £13.71 131 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price 131



£13.71 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-10 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence







GB0003292009 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £13.71 169 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price 169



£13.71 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-11 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - XLON

