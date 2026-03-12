JLT Mobile Computers Showcases Proven Rugged Performance at SITL 2026

Image available: pressrelease@pr.jltmobile.com

Växjö, Sweden, 12 March 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces its participation at SITL 2026, taking place 31 March–2 April 2026 at Paris Nord Villepinte, Hall 7, together with its French Partner Timcod.



At Booth H129, visitors can experience JLT’s field-proven rugged hardware, designed to maximize uptime, reliability, and connectivity in modern warehouse and logistics operations.

Reliability in the warehouse is not just a goal—it is a requirement.

At SITL 2026, JLT Mobile Computers will demonstrate how robust, purpose-built computing solutions help logistics operators maintain stable operations and high productivity, even in demanding environments.

Rugged solutions for warehouse and logistics operations



On display at Booth H129 will be two flagship rugged computers widely used in logistics operations worldwide:

JLT6015™ – a powerful 15.6” Full HD rugged computer designed for high visibility tasks and mission critical communication, delivering reliable performance and dependable 5G connectivity in tough environments.

JLT1014P™ – the market’s most compact 10.4” rugged computer, specifically designed for tight forklift cabins where space is limited, without compromising durability or reliability.

Meet the experts at Booth H129

Throughout SITL 2026, JLT and Timcod experts will be available for demonstrations and discussions on how the right rugged hardware platform can reduce downtime and support long-term reliability in warehouse and logistics environments.

For more details about the event, please visit our Event calendar.





To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

