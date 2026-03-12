Global Power Solutions Appoints Pete Medved as President & Chief Executive Officer to Lead Innovation

Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSXV: PWER) (FSE: NJA) (“Global Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pete Medved as President & Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Medved brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology sales, strategic account leadership, and large-scale digital infrastructure projects across both the public and private sectors. He has led enterprise sales initiatives supporting complex IT environments and long-cycle procurement processes involving global corporations and government organizations.

Throughout his career, Mr. Medved has supported enterprise technology initiatives for organizations including Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, NVIDIA, Chevron, Suncor, Textron Systems, TransAlta, and Drax Group, delivering solutions across cloud platforms, enterprise software, analytics, and advanced computing infrastructure.

Mr. Medved has also worked with government and municipal organizations including the Government of Alberta, the City of Vancouver, and the City of Delta, supporting technology modernization and operational resilience initiatives.

As President & CEO, Mr. Medved will oversee the Company’s strategic direction, operational execution, and growth initiatives, with a focus on developing enterprise partnerships and expanding the Company’s presence in power infrastructure solutions supporting data infrastructure and emerging computing demand.

Haneef Esmail, CFO and Director, commented: “Pete brings deep enterprise sales experience and a strong track record of working with large organizations and government entities. His leadership and industry relationships will be valuable as Global Power advances its strategy and builds partnerships across the energy and digital infrastructure sectors.”

Mr. Medved added: “I am excited to join Global Power at an important stage in the Company’s development. As demand grows for reliable power supporting artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure, I look forward to working with the team to expand strategic partnerships and support the Company’s next phase of growth.”

The Company would like to thank Mr. Mervyn Pinto for his tenure serving as CEO, President and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Pinto remains as a valuable member of the Board of Directors and will continue to provide oversight on the Company’s other ongoing projects.

Haneef Esmail has been appointed as Corporate Secretary and Mr. Peeyush Varshney has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Separately, the Company has granted 150,000 stock options to a director of the Company. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of 50 cents per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Inc. is focused on developing and delivering innovative power and energy infrastructure technologies designed to support growing demand for reliable, scalable, and efficient power solutions across industrial, commercial, and mission-critical environments, including data centres and advanced computing applications.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Global Power Solutions Corp.

Haneef Esmail

CFO & Director

Phone: +1 (604) 684-2181





Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements regarding the potential establishment of a manufacturing and system integration facility, the commercialization of the Modular H₂ Reactor platform, and the Company’s anticipated business model and revenue opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.