Atos Group Launches Sovereign Agentic Studios to Bring AI Safely into Production Across Organizations

A new sovereign, agent‑based operating model designed to embed AI securely into mission‑critical operations at scale

Paris, France – March 12, 2026 – Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announced the launch of the Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios (Atos SAS), a new operating model designed to help organizations move from agentic AI pilots to production, safely, at scale, and under full sovereign control.

As enterprises accelerate their adoption of agentic AI, the challenge has shifted. It is no longer about creating more agents, but about operating them reliably in live, regulated and mission-critical environments.

“The market is at an inflection point as enterprises seek to scale their AI deployments but wrestle to adapt to the operational realities of production environments,” said Tom Reuner, Principal Analyst at PAC. “As a result, many struggle to realize business value from their investments. By focusing on workforce transformation and by expanding trust to include governed autonomy, Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios provides organizations a pathway to better navigate these challenges, especially in highly regulated industries and projects exposed to the fragility of geopolitics.”

Sovereignty by design, not as a checkbox

Atos approaches sovereignty as an operational discipline not a compliance exercise. With Atos SAS, organizations retain explicit control over where autonomy is applied, how decisions are governed and how data and models are operated across jurisdictions.

Built for production: security and AI governance by design

Unlike experimental AI frameworks, Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios are engineered for real-world deployment. Security, AI governance and human oversight are embedded from the outset, enabling enterprises to progress from high‑value use cases to governed agentic workflows with confidence.

This production‑first approach allows organizations to scale autonomy where it creates measurable value, while maintaining control where risk, regulation or criticality demand it.

Global delivery powered by four Studios and ten delivery centers

Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios operate as a globally integrated delivery model, leveraging Atos’ worldwide delivery capabilities. They are anchored in four flagship geographies and supported by ten Global Delivery Centers combining local sovereignty requirements with industrial‑scale execution.

In the UK (Birmingham), the Studio enables sovereign‑aligned AI for regulated and mission‑critical operations. In the US (Texas), it supports early‑stage engagements around priority use cases. In France, one Studio (Southwest region) focuses on big‑data agents across the full data lifecycle, while another (Paris region) supports large‑scale industrialization across applications and cloud infrastructures. Germany completes this network, strengthening Atos’ sovereign and industrial delivery capabilities in Europe.

In addition, the Group is embedding AI upskilling across its global delivery teams and client environments to ensure agentic systems scale with the right skills, oversight and accountability.

Delivering measurable business value

The Group’s Agentic AI strategy is anchored in tangible business value, supported by Atos Amplify, its unified AI‑powered consulting business unit. Combining deep industry expertise with advanced capabilities across AI, cybersecurity and digital sovereignty, Atos Amplify helps clients prioritize high‑ROI agentic workflows and translate strategy into measurable business outcomes at scale. This approach is already delivering impact.

Paul Mukherjee, CTO, Defra, said: “Defra is delighted to extend its partnership with Atos as a lighthouse customer for their Sovereign Agentic Studio. Our collaboration with Atos has already delivered concrete results, including a 27% productivity gain in the modernization of critical applications for the Animal and Plant Health Agency. We are now progressing several AI‑enabled use cases through structured assessment, with clear expectations of tangible value. This partnership is proving instrumental in applying agentic AI to our mission‑critical work.”

Accelerating AI innovation through a trusted ecosystem of agentic startups

Embedded in the Sovereign Agentic Studios strategy, Scaler, Atos innovation accelerator, connects clients with a curated ecosystem of startups across the agentic AI lifecycle – from process assessment and workforce augmentation to sovereign‑grade execution and continuous performance governance. The current cohort - KYP.ai, Ema, Pay‑i, Klarity, Poolside and Noma Security - strengthens Atos’ ability to combine breakthrough innovation with industrial‑grade delivery standards.

With Poolside, a leader in foundation models and autonomous software agents for enterprises, Atos is building a strategic and unique partnership to deliver sovereign, production‑ready agentic AI across Europe and beyond. This collaboration combines Poolside’s full‑stack AI platform with Atos’ sovereign operating layer, embedding security, governance and control across the full agentic lifecycle and enabling deployment on customer‑owned infrastructure, including regulated and highly secure environments.

A distinctive position for the AI first era

The next three years of AI innovation will shape the next three decades of enterprise transformation. This is why Atos Group is moving toward a fully integrated, agentic AI‑powered operating model, supported globally by the Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios. This transformation is built on three mutually reinforcing tech‑strategic pillars: Agentic AI, Digital Sovereignty and Cybersecurity.

With decades of experience operating complex, regulated and sovereign systems, Atos brings a rare operator’s discipline to Agentic AI, shaped by environments where reliability, accountability and control are non‑negotiable

“Agentic AI will define the next era of enterprise services,” said Florin Rotar, CTO, Atos Group. “But the challenge for enterprises is no longer innovation it is execution. We are already working with clients to deploy agentic AI at scale, in complex environments. By transforming our own operating model first and acting as Client Zero, Atos is industrializing agentic AI as a governed, production‑ready capability —delivering value today, not promises for tomorrow.”

