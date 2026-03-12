Columbus Annual Report 2025

Company announcement no. 12/2026
Resilience in a challenging market
Columbus’ revenue amounted to DKK 1,576m in 2025, corresponding to a decrease of 5%. EBITDA decreased by 26% to DKK 113m, equal to an EBITDA margin of 7.2%.
Columbus entered 2025 supported by a solid order book and pipeline. As market conditions evolved over the year, expectations were adjusted to a revenue in line with the 2024 revenue (~DKK 1,659m) and an EBITDA margin of 7-9% (cf. company announcement no. 11 of 16 July 2025) to reflect a more cautious investment environment, characterized by extended customer decision-making cycles and delays in larger transformation projects. Overall, financial performance is viewed as resilient given the market conditions and does not reflect any fundamental weakening of Columbus’ execution capabilities, customer relationships or strategic positioning.
“2025 required discipline and realism. While market conditions have constrained short-term growth, we have continued to execute our strategy, strengthen our foundation and position Columbus for sustainable, long-term value creation”, says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
“The Board supports management’s balanced approach, prioritising execution quality, profitability and strategic focus. This disciplined stewardship is essential to building a resilient Columbus capable of delivering value over time, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.
Performance highlights 2025
- Revenue amounted to DKK 1,576m, corresponding to a decline of 5% compared to 2024
- EBITDA amounted to DKK 113m, corresponding to a decrease of 26% compared to 2024
- The EBITDA margin ended at 7.2%. Adjusted for other operating income/expenses, the EBITDA margin improved from 7.4% in 2024 to 7.6% in 2025.
- Profit before tax amounted to DKK 47m, corresponding to a decrease of 19% compared to 2024
- In 2025, efficiency ranged quarterly between 58% and 63%, with an average of 61% compared to 62% in 2024
- Cash flow from operating activities was DKK 77m, corresponding to a decrease of 43% compared to 2024
Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK ´000
|2025
|2024
|∆%
|Dynamics 365
|899,147
|980,753
|-8%
|M3
|321,547
|320,982
|0%
|Digital Commerce
|173,384
|180,550
|-4%
|Data & AI
|90,992
|88,482
|3%
|Other Local Business
|21,283
|22,225
|-4%
|Total sale of services
|1,506,353
|1,592,992
|-5%
|Total sale of products
|70,103
|66,450
|5%
|Total net revenue
|1,576,456
|1,659,442
|-5%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK ´000
|2025
|2024
|∆%
|Sweden
|483,948
|507,141
|-5%
|Denmark
|367,435
|413,391
|-11%
|UK
|322,871
|316,975
|2%
|Norway
|195,010
|227,573
|-14%
|US
|98,984
|84,126
|18%
|Other
|37,008
|40,091
|-8%
|GDC
|1,097
|3,695
|-70%
|Total sale of services
|1,506,353
|1,592,992
|-5%
|Total sale of products
|70,103
|66,450
|5%
|Total net revenue
|1,576,456
|1,659,442
|-5%
Outlook for 2026
In 2026, we expect to return to growth and to continue improving earnings driven by enhanced efficiency and a continued focus on contract profitability. Our full year guidance for 2026 is as follows:
- Revenue growth of 5-10%
- EBITDA margin in the range of 8-10%
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
About Columbus
Columbus is an international consultancy headquartered in Denmark with more than 1,500 employees and 1,100 customers worldwide. Columbus delivers digital solutions supporting business-critical processes across industries such as Manufacturing, Retail, Food & Beverage, and Life Science. Services include Cloud Services, Data & AI, ERP, CRM, Digital Commerce, and Cybersecurity. Columbus has a local presence in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and global delivery – and is positioned to drive digital transformation and enable scalable growth.
