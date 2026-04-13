Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 30/2026
Transactions in the period 6 April 10 April 2026
On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.
The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 6 April to 10 April 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|223,083
|9.82
|2,190,825.11
|6 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|7 April 2026
|20,000
|9.84
|196,800.00
|8 April 2026
|20,000
|9.96
|199,150.00
|9 April 2026
|20,000
|9.86
|197,238.00
|10 April 2026
|20,000
|9.88
|197,600.00
|Total, 6 April to 10 April 2026
|80,000
|9.88
|790,788.00
|Total accumulated under the programme
|303,083
|9.84
|2,981,613.11
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,874,536 own shares, corresponding to 1.44% of the Company’s share capital.
For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
- SE_30_2026_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback
- Columbus - Share buyback transactions 6 April 2026 to 10 April 2026