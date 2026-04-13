Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 30/2026

Transactions in the period 6 April 10 April 2026
On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 6 April to 10 April 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement223,0839.822,190,825.11
6 April 2026---
7 April 202620,0009.84196,800.00
8 April 202620,0009.96199,150.00
9 April 202620,0009.86197,238.00
10 April 202620,0009.88197,600.00
Total, 6 April to 10 April 202680,0009.88790,788.00
Total accumulated under the programme303,0839.842,981,613.11


With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,874,536 own shares, corresponding to 1.44% of the Company’s share capital.



For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00


Attachments


Attachments

SE_30_2026_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback Columbus - Share buyback transactions 6 April 2026 to 10 April 2026
GlobeNewswire

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