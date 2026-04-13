Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 30/2026

Transactions in the period 6 April 10 April 2026

On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 6 April to 10 April 2026:

Number of shares bought Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 223,083 9.82 2,190,825.11 6 April 2026 - - - 7 April 2026 20,000 9.84 196,800.00 8 April 2026 20,000 9.96 199,150.00 9 April 2026 20,000 9.86 197,238.00 10 April 2026 20,000 9.88 197,600.00 Total, 6 April to 10 April 2026 80,000 9.88 790,788.00 Total accumulated under the programme 303,083 9.84 2,981,613.11





With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,874,536 own shares, corresponding to 1.44% of the Company’s share capital.





For further information, please contact:

CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00





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