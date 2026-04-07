Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 28/2026
Transactions in the period 30 March to 3 April 2026
On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.
The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 30 March to 3 April 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|192,083
|9.81
|1,885,007.71
|30 March 2026
|11,000
|9.80
|107,837.40
|31 March 2026
|10,000
|9.92
|99,173.00
|1 April 2026
|10,000
|9.88
|98,807.00
|2 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|3 April 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Total, 30 March to 3 April 2026
|31,000
|9.87
|305,817.40
|Total accumulated under the programme
|223,083
|9.82
|2,190,825.11
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,794,536 own shares, corresponding to 1.38% of the Company’s share capital.
For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
- SE_28_2026_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback
- Columbus-Share buyback transactions 30 March 2026 to 3 April 2026