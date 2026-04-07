Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 28/2026

Transactions in the period 30 March to 3 April 2026
On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 30 March to 3 April 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement192,0839.811,885,007.71
30 March 202611,0009.80107,837.40
31 March 202610,0009.9299,173.00
1 April 202610,0009.8898,807.00
2 April 2026---
3 April 2026---
Total, 30 March to 3 April 202631,0009.87305,817.40
Total accumulated under the programme223,0839.822,190,825.11


With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,794,536 own shares, corresponding to 1.38% of the Company’s share capital.



For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00


Attachments


Attachments

SE_28_2026_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback Columbus-Share buyback transactions 30 March 2026 to 3 April 2026
GlobeNewswire

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