Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 28/2026

Transactions in the period 30 March to 3 April 2026

On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 30 March to 3 April 2026:

Number of shares bought Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 192,083 9.81 1,885,007.71 30 March 2026 11,000 9.80 107,837.40 31 March 2026 10,000 9.92 99,173.00 1 April 2026 10,000 9.88 98,807.00 2 April 2026 - - - 3 April 2026 - - - Total, 30 March to 3 April 2026 31,000 9.87 305,817.40 Total accumulated under the programme 223,083 9.82 2,190,825.11





With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,794,536 own shares, corresponding to 1.38% of the Company’s share capital.





For further information, please contact:

CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00





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