CORRECTION: Columbus Annual Report 2025

Company announcement no. 12/2026

Correction:

In previous company announcement no. 12/2026 of today, the announced outlook for revenue growth was incorrect in the cover letter text. The correct outlook for revenue growth in 2026 is 0-5%. The attached Annual Report 2025 and zip-file were both correct in the previous announcement.

Corrected announcement:

Resilience in a challenging market

Columbus’ revenue amounted to DKK 1,576m in 2025, corresponding to a decrease of 5%. EBITDA decreased by 26% to DKK 113m, equal to an EBITDA margin of 7.2%.

Columbus entered 2025 supported by a solid order book and pipeline. As market conditions evolved over the year, expectations were adjusted to a revenue in line with the 2024 revenue (~DKK 1,659) and an EBITDA margin of 7-9% (cf. company announcement no. 11 of 16 July 2025) to reflect a more cautious investment environment, characterized by extended customer decision-making cycles and delays in larger transformation projects. Overall, financial performance is viewed as resilient given the market conditions and does not reflect any fundamental weakening of Columbus’ execution capabilities, customer relationships or strategic positioning.

“2025 required discipline and realism. While market conditions have constrained short-term growth, we have continued to execute our strategy, strengthen our foundation and position Columbus for sustainable, long-term value creation”, says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

“The Board supports management’s balanced approach, prioritising execution quality, profitability and strategic focus. This disciplined stewardship is essential to building a resilient Columbus capable of delivering value over time, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.

Performance highlights 2025

Revenue amounted to DKK 1,576m, corresponding to a decline of 5% compared to 2024

EBITDA amounted to DKK 113m, corresponding to a decrease of 26% compared to 2024

The EBITDA margin ended at 7.2%. Adjusted for other operating income/expenses, the EBITDA margin improved from 7.4% in 2024 to 7.6% in 2025.

Profit before tax amounted to DKK 47m, corresponding to a decrease of 19% compared to 2024

In 2025, efficiency ranged quarterly between 58% and 63%, with an average of 61% compared to 62% in 2024

Cash flow from operating activities was DKK 77m, corresponding to a decrease of 43% compared to 2024

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000 2025 2024 ∆% Dynamics 365 899,147 980,753 -8% M3 321,547 320,982 0% Digital Commerce 173,384 180,550 -4% Data & AI 90,992 88,482 3% Other Local Business 21,283 22,225 -4% Total sale of services 1,506,353 1,592,992 -5% Total sale of products 70,103 66,450 5% Total net revenue 1,576,456 1,659,442 -5%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000 2025 2024 ∆% Sweden 483,948 507,141 -5% Denmark 367,435 413,391 -11% UK 322,871 316,975 2% Norway 195,010 227,573 -14% US 98,984 84,126 18% Other 37,008 40,091 -8% GDC 1,097 3,695 -70% Total sale of services 1,506,353 1,592,992 -5% Total sale of products 70,103 66,450 5% Total net revenue 1,576,456 1,659,442 -5%

Outlook for 2026



In 2026, we expect to return to growth and to continue improving earnings driven by enhanced efficiency and a continued focus on contract profitability. Our full year guidance for 2026 is as follows:

Revenue growth of 0-5%

EBITDA margin in the range of 8-10%

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 12 March 2025 at 13:00 CET. CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and CFO Brian Iversen will present and comment on the Group’s financial and business performance.

To register for the webcast, which includes the option to ask questions in writing, please use this link

To register for the telephone conference, which includes the option to ask questions orally, please use this link

A recorded version of the presentation will be made available on-demand at Columbus Investor site as soon as possible after the event: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

About Columbus

Columbus is an international consultancy headquartered in Denmark with more than 1,500 employees and 1,100 customers worldwide. Columbus delivers digital solutions supporting business-critical processes across industries such as Manufacturing, Retail, Food & Beverage, and Life Science. Services include Cloud Services, Data & AI, ERP, CRM, Digital Commerce, and Cybersecurity. Columbus has a local presence in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and global delivery – and is positioned to drive digital transformation and enable scalable growth.

