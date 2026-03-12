Amey Deploys FYLD’s AI-Native Platform to Transform Highways Operations

LONDON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYLD , the AI-powered, frontline intelligence platform for the global infrastructure sector, today announced a partnership with Amey , a leading infrastructure services provider, to deploy its technology across the company’s Highways division. The partnership is set to transform how more than 2,500 field workers plan, execute, and manage essential maintenance and improvement works.

As part of a long-term agreement, Amey will integrate FYLD’s digital workflows and AI-enabled risk assessment tools into daily operations to improve safety, reduce job aborts, enhance operational consistency, and provide supervisors with real-time visibility into work happening on the ground. The platform supports end-to-end delivery, from pre-site inspections and Start of Shift Briefings to point-of-work risk assessments, live remote support, and streamlined job closure.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the highways sector. Legacy tools and analogue processes struggle to keep pace with modern infrastructure demands, while field teams face growing pressure from population growth, climate-driven disruption, and tightening budgets.

“Highways are the backbone of how communities stay connected and economies keep moving,” said Kyle Clough, Sector Business Director for Amey. “That’s why this partnership is such an important step forward. Working with FYLD puts us ahead of the curve on digital transformation and gives our frontline teams smarter, faster, and more consistent ways of delivering the essential services communities rely on every day.”

Ahead of full deployment, Amey and FYLD completed a three-month pilot programme. The pilot demonstrated strong performance across more than 500 jobs logged in the platform, with 95 per cent featuring an AI-enabled risk assessment and 85 per cent of users consistently active. Significant improvements were observed in job preparation, reduced aborts, and more efficient daily workflows.

The pilot also saw Amey and FYLD co-develop new, customised capabilities, from video-based workflows and offline AI-enabled risk assessments to streamlined handovers powered by GenAI summaries, making the platform even stronger for frontline teams and further elevating safety and operational resilience.

Shelley Copsey, CEO and co-founder of FYLD, said: “We built FYLD to help modernise how critical infrastructure is delivered and maintained, particularly in sectors where safety, scale, and public impact intersect. Bringing real-time visibility and targeted AI into field operations at scale with Amey is a significant step toward making that work more efficient and sustainable. It’s also a great example of how proven innovation can move quickly to become an operational standard.”

Building on the success of the pilot, full operational deployment is now underway, using real-world frontline intelligence to drive the next wave of digital, safety, and operational innovation across Amey’s highways operations.

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD is the operating system for high-risk field work, helping infrastructure, utility, and energy organisations deliver every job right the first time. FYLD embeds AI-powered, real-time risk detection, guided workflows, and live operational visibility into the flow of work – reducing safety incidents, rework, delays, compliance exposure, and cost while enabling scale. Originating from a collaboration between SGN, BCG X, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, FYLD is recognised globally as a breakthrough platform for productivity, safety, and operational certainty. Visit here for more.

About Amey

We are a leading provider of full life-cycle engineering, operations and decarbonisation solutions, for transport infrastructure and complex facilities.

Our purpose is to deliver sustainable infrastructure solutions, enhancing life, protecting our shared future.

We combine exceptional expertise in Consulting & Design, Advisory & Analytics, Transport Infrastructure and Complex Facilities to design, manage, and maintain clients’ assets throughout their lifetime.

Our leading data and analytics capability enables us to create transformative solutions that strengthen resilience and drive sustainable improvements.

For more information, please visit our website: amey.co.uk