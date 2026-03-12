BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data Now Live on TradingView

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYDFi announced the integration of its perpetual futures market data into TradingView, enabling traders to access real-time pricing and crypto market signals directly within TradingView charts. The integration supports more efficient workflows by bringing BYDFi derivatives data into a familiar charting environment used by traders worldwide for crypto futures analysis.





Market Signals in View, Strategy in Sync

With BYDFi perpetual futures data available on TradingView, users can monitor price action, volume dynamics, and market structure signals on TradingView while keeping their chart workflow anchored to BYDFi as the data source, ranging from BTCUSDT perpetual futures price action to broader trends across crypto derivatives markets. This reduces context switching for active traders who rely on technical indicators, pattern tools, and multi-timeframe analysis.

BYDFi, Built for Active Derivatives Traders

Derivatives Depth and Execution



With a derivatives lineup designed for different risk preferences and trading approaches, BYDFi supports 500 plus perpetual contracts with leverage options up to 200x, backed by advanced execution and risk controls for high leverage crypto trading, helping users approach perpetual contracts trading in a more structured way.

Global Scale and Responsible Participation



Founded in 2020, BYDFi serves over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi holds MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada and is a member of South Korea’s CODE VASP Alliance, reflecting an ongoing focus on operational transparency and responsible market participation.

Support and Safeguards for Users



Maintaining over 1:1 Proof-of-Reserves with periodic public reporting, BYDFi prioritizes transparency alongside an 800 BTC Protection Fund. 24 by 7 multilingual customer support and timely responses across official channels, including social media, reinforce BYDFi’s user first service standard.

How to Access BYDFi Perpetual Futures Data on TradingView

Users can view BYDFi perpetual futures market data on TradingView in a few quick steps:

Open Symbol Search on TradingView and enter BYDFi:. View the full list of available perpetual futures contracts. Select a trading pair to view live price data and use TradingView’s analysis tools to refine your market view and timing.









Michael, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi, commented:

TradingView is one of the most widely used charting platforms for traders. Bringing BYDFi perpetual futures market data into TradingView helps traders streamline analysis and stay closer to the signals that matter. BYDFi will continue improving infrastructure, product depth, and user protections to support more informed decision making in fast moving markets.



About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi is a global crypto trading platform that combines the power of a centralized exchange (CEX) with its on-chain trading engine, MoonX. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026 , BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, and Automated Crypto Trading Bots, empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support email: cs@bydfi.com

Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com

Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | How to Buy on BYDFi

