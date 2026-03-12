MEXC AI Upgrades to Trading Copilot, Moving AI from Q&A to Trade Collaboration





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global crypto asset exchange, announced a strategic evolution of its MEXC AI product suite. Transitioning from a traditional conversational chatbot to a comprehensive Trading Copilot, the upgrade marks a pivot from simple information retrieval to deep, scenario-based collaboration and decision support.

As generative AI enters a new phase of competition, market expectations are shifting from AI's ability to answer questions to its ability to operate in real-world scenarios and support users in completing specific tasks. This evolution is particularly relevant in trading environments, where timely insights and decision support are critical.

In the highly volatile crypto market, users need more than information-based Q&A. They also require actionable judgment support at critical moments. In response to this trend, MEXC AI has undergone a strategic repositioning and capability upgrade centered on trade collaboration. The product has been further upgraded across four key dimensions to help users navigate information asymmetry and emotional fluctuations, enabling smoother and more rational trading decisions.

1、Stronger Scenario Integration: From Passive Response to Trade Collaboration

Unlike traditional Q&A-based AI, MEXC AI combines contextual inputs such as the user's current page, focused assets, real-time market conditions, and order book depth to better understand the trading scenario.

At critical moments, it can proactively provide alerts, interpretation, and information support, allowing AI to move beyond passive question answering toward a more collaborative role in the trading process.

2、Stronger User Understanding: From Conversation Memory to Preference Recognition

MEXC AI is also building a more continuous understanding of users. By combining trading scenarios with ongoing interactions, MEXC AI not only retains conversation history, but also gradually develops an understanding of users' trading styles, position status, and risk preferences.

This enables its responses to move beyond general market interpretation toward decision support that is more closely aligned with personal trading contexts.

3、More Efficient Interaction: From Text-Based Q&A to Decision Support

In fast-moving trading environments, users do not always have the time to formulate full questions or sift through lengthy analysis to extract actionable insights

In response, MEXC AI improves interaction efficiency through intelligent suggested prompts and presents conclusions and key data in a more structured format, helping users quickly understand market conditions and make informed decisions.

4、Faster Execution: From Analysis to Trade Collaboration

In trading scenarios, efficiency is often determined by how smoothly judgment can be translated into concrete action.

MEXC AI further shortens the path from analysis to execution, streamlining the process from receiving guidance to entering the trading page and completing a trade. This allows AI to move beyond market interpretation and become more deeply integrated into the real trading process.

This shift from "Q&A" to "collaboration" has already begun to be reflected in MEXC’s user behavior data. According to the latest figures, MEXC AI-related features recorded 908,600 active users in February, with average daily active users exceeding 113,200. Within the more decision-support-oriented "AI Advisor" feature, monthly interactions surpassed 103,000. This indicates that user demand for AI products offering deeper decision support and stronger scenario collaboration continues to increase.

Going forward, MEXC AI will continue to integrate analysis, decision support, and execution more closely within real trading workflows. By deepening its capabilities across trading scenarios, MEXC aims to build a more intelligent AI product that helps users make faster, more confident decisions.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

