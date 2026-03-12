Before You Toast the Shamrock, Plan a Sober Ride Home

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations approaching, MADD Canada is reminding those who celebrate that festivities should never put lives at risk.

Every hour, an average of nine charges are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving, a crime that is entirely preventable.

“Hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in alcohol and drug-related crashes every year,” said MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “A celebration can turn into a tragedy in an instant when someone decides to drive impaired. Please rely on good planning to get home, not good luck.”

To ensure everyone gets home safely, MADD Canada encourages you to:

Never drive a car, ATV, snowmobile or any other vehicle while impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.





Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

