Renx Enterprises Corp. Deploys Automated Screening System at Myakka City Operations

MIAMI, FL, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced that a Komptech XL3 trommel screener integrated with an automated three-stacker conveyor system was deployed at its permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida as of March 10, 2025. The equipment has been brought on site under a rental agreement as the Company evaluates operational efficiency gains.

The XL3 and automated stacker configuration will replace the facility’s previous screener and the two-operator model it requires, a setup in which a dedicated loader and separate operator are needed to continuously reposition and stage material as it exits the screening circuit. The new system integrates three 80-foot automated stacking conveyors directly into the XL3’s discharge, eliminating the need for the second operator and loader while simultaneously expanding throughput capacity. The upgrade is expected to deliver a meaningful increase in the volume of processed green waste, including compost, mulch, and other finished products, available for sale each operating day.

“Myakka is our core production site, and every operational decision we make there is aimed at processing more material, more efficiently, and at a lower cost per yard,” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp. “Replacing a manual two-operator staging setup with an integrated stacking system is exactly the kind of targeted improvement that should result in significant, measurable impact with more throughput, lower variable cost, and a cleaner flow of finished product to market. This is the operating model we are building toward.”

The XL3-stacker deployment also lays the groundwork for a fully integrated processing circuit at Myakka. As the Company seeks to advance its broader technology platform, including the planned deployment of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill, the combination of high-capacity screening and precision milling is designed to establish a continuous flow from organics intake through finished-product dispatch. Management believes this integrated platform, once fully operational, will represent a meaningful step forward in the Company’s ability to convert a greater share of processed material into higher-value engineered soil substrates across the Company’s core operations at Resource Group US (RGUS).

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions and include statements regarding anticipated operational efficiency gains from the XL3 trommel screener integrated with an automated stacker configuration being deployed at the Company’s organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, the upgrade delivering a meaningful increase in the volume of processed green waste, including compost, mulch, and other finished products, available for sale each operating day, processing more material, more efficiently, and at a lower cost per yard, the XL3-stacker deployment resulting in significant, measurable impact with more throughput, lower variable cost, and a cleaner flow of finished product to market, and building toward that operating model, the deployment laying the groundwork for a fully integrated processing circuit at Myakka, advancing the Company’s broader technology platform, including the planned deployment of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill, establishing a continuous flow from organics intake through finished-product dispatch through the combination of high-capacity screening and precision milling, the integrated platform, once fully operational, representing a meaningful step forward in the Company’s ability to convert a greater share of processed material into higher-value engineered soil substrates across the Company’s core operations at RGUS, the Company’s technology-enabled approach allowing it to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications, shortening supply chains, enhancing quality control, and improving unit economics while serving higher-value end markets by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, and monetizing the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to process more material, more efficiently, and at a lower cost per yard, the Company’s ability to advance its broader technology platform, including the planned deployment of the Microtec mill, the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners, the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs, market acceptance of engineered growing media products, the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital, general economic and market conditions, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

