RenX Enterprises Expects First Quarter 2026 Revenue of More Than $3.5 Million

MIAMI, FL, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. “RenX” (NASDAQ: RENX), a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company, today announced a business update and expected revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Revenue

On a consolidated basis, the Company expects to report revenue in excess of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting sequential growth over the fourth quarter of 2025. The expected growth reflects anticipated stronger material sales at the Company’s Myakka City organics processing facility and an expected meaningful step-up in logistics revenue across the Company’s transportation operations.

First quarter material sales at Myakka City, are expected to include processed mulch, compost, and engineered soil products, reflecting the sequential growth from the Company’s fourth quarter 2025. This growth is supported by strong customer demand for the Company’s high-processed mulch and engineered soil product lines. The Company continues to expand its commercial footprint at Myakka City as it scales the production of higher-value, specification-defined substrates.

The Company’s Logistics segment, operated through its Zimmer Equipment Inc. (“ZEI”) operations, is also expected to report higher revenue for the first quarter of 2026 relative to the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by strong route utilization and continued hauling activity across its organic waste transportation network. ZEI continues to serve as the backbone of the Company’s integrated feedstock supply to Myakka City while generating third-party transportation revenue across its service footprint.

The expected revenue disclosures contained in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. The Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not conducted a review of the preliminary unaudited revenue disclosures set forth in this press release. Such estimates reflect management’s current expectations based on information available as of the date of this release and remain subject to the Company’s normal quarterly closing procedures, internal review, and review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. Segment-level financial information, cost of revenue, operating expenses, and net loss for the quarter, together with other required disclosures, will be reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. It is possible that the Company or its independent registered public accounting firm may identify items that require the Company to make adjustments to the preliminary estimate of revenue set forth in this press release. Actual results may differ from these preliminary expectations.

Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill Installation Progress

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company continued to advance its Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill installation program at the Myakka City facility, progressing across engineering, vendor contracting, and site preparation workstreams. As previously announced on March 26, 2026, the UTM 1200 has been completed at the Microtec manufacturing facility in Germany and is expected to ship to the Myakka City facility in April 2026. Phase 1 deployment of the UTM 1200 remains targeted for 2026.

David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX, said: “Our first quarter is expected to reflect meaningful commercial progress across our Biomass Recycling and Logistics operations, together with continued execution on the Microtec installation program. The expected sequential revenue growth in both segments, together with progress advancing the Microtec UTM 1200 toward installation, positions the Company well to move into active commissioning in the months ahead. We look forward to providing further updates as we advance toward production.”

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on the engineered soils, organic recycling, and bulk materials logistics industries. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, and include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s expected first quarter 2026 revenue and anticipated sequential revenue growth; the expected growth reflecting anticipated stronger material sales at the Company’s Myakka City organics processing facility and a meaningful step-up in logistics revenue across the Company’s transportation operations; continuing to expand the Company’s commercial footprint at Myakka City as it scales the production of higher-value, specification-defined substrates; the Company’s Logistics segment expected higher revenue for the first quarter of 2026 relative to the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by strong route utilization and continued hauling activity across its organic waste transportation network; delivery of the UTM 1200 Turbo Mill being prepared for shipment to Myakka City, Florida, with delivery to the site expected in April 2026; targeting Phase 1 deployment of the UTM 1200 for 2026; the expected sequential revenue growth in both segments, together with progress advancing the Microtec UTM 1200 toward installation, positioning the Company well to move into active commissioning in the months ahead; providing further updates as the Company advances toward production; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; and monetizing the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the completion of the Company’s quarterly closing procedures and the review of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm; the Company’s ability to increase the production of higher-value, specification-defined substrates; the Company’s ability to deploy the Microtec system as planned; the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its legacy real estate asset portfolio; the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; customer demand and market acceptance of engineered growing media products; fuel and commodity pricing; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

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