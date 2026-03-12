Gebbia Media’s Tactical Wealth Launches on Newsmax 2, Highlighting Veteran Entrepreneurs, creating booming American Businesses

MIAMI and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gebbia Media - a subsidiary of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) - and Newsmax today announced the launch of Tactical Wealth on Newsmax 2, bringing the fast-growing podcast to television in a new weekly format highlighting the military and veteran community. The show will air weekly on Newsmax 2, starting March 21st, with an extended version of each episode released the following Tuesday on YouTube and major podcast platforms.

Hosted by Kaj Larsen —former U.S. Navy SEAL, award-winning journalist, successful entrepreneur, and lead for military investing initiatives at Siebert— Tactical Wealth brings the mindset of elite military operators to the world of money and business. The program delivers actionable insights and inspires a new generation of veterans who are rebuilding America. Through candid conversations with vetrepreneurs, Tactical Wealth explores the path from military service to success in business, investing, and wealth creation.

Season 1 is a packed line up of amazing guests including self made billionaire John Paul DeJoria, U.S. Navy veteran and co-founder of Paul Mitchell and Patrón Tequila; Rob O’Neill, former U.S. Navy SEAL known for his role in the mission that killed Osama bin Laden; and General Laura Richardson, four-star General and Commander of U.S. Southern Command; along with many other leaders from the worlds of business, finance, and national service.



With its move to Newsmax 2, Tactical Wealth adds a new kind of business and financial storytelling to the network’s lineup while creating a broader platform for voices from the military and veteran community. The launch reflects a broader shift in media, as podcast content continues to move from audio platforms and mobile screens into living rooms and TV environments.



“Podcasts have become one of the most powerful ways to build trust and deliver value, and now that format is moving onto television in a bigger way”, said David Gebbia, CEO of Gebbia Media. “Tactical Wealth has a clear audience, a strong voice, and a mission that matters. We’re proud to partner again with Newsmax to bring it to the screen every week.”

“Newsmax is always looking for programming that brings fresh voices and strong audiences to our platform,” said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. “It delivers a compelling mix of leadership, service, entrepreneurship, and financial insight through the lens of the military and veteran experience. We are pleased to welcome Gebbia Media and Tactical Wealth to Newsmax 2.”



“Tactical Wealth is about giving the military and veteran community real tools for the next mission, building financial strength, and owning the future,” said Kaj Larsen, host of Tactical Wealth. “This show is built on honest conversations with people who have led under pressure, taken risks, and built something meaningful.”

“This is exactly the kind of format we believe in,” added Richie Gebbia, Executive Producer, “Bringing Tactical Wealth to Newsmax 2 lets us reach more Americans with stories and strategies that can make a real difference in their life.”

Tactical Wealth is executive produced by David Gebbia, Richie Gebbia, Kaj Larsen, and Stefano Marrone, and produced by Angie Obregon with the Gebbia Media team.

