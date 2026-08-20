Siebert Partners with tZERO to Give Access to Digital Securities to Its Customers

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified financial services company, via its broker-dealer subsidiary Muriel Siebert & Co. LLC, today announced a strategic partnership with tZERO Group, Inc. (“tZERO”), a leader in blockchain-powered financial infrastructure, to bring eligible tokenized securities and blockchain-enabled financial products to Siebert clients through a familiar brokerage experience.

The partnership gives Siebert’s 170,000 account holders a new pathway to access a category of financial opportunities that have often been difficult for traditional investors to reach. Through tZERO’s regulated, end-to-end infrastructure, Siebert clients can access eligible tokenized securities.

This places Siebert in a unique position among traditional broker-dealers, thanks to tZERO’s specialized infrastructure across onboarding, compliance, issuance, custody, trading, clearing, settlement, and lifecycle management.

“Siebert has always moved forward by helping more people access opportunity in the markets,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. “Tokenized securities represent an important evolution in how investors and issuers can connect. Our relationship with tZERO gives us the infrastructure to enter this market while building for where financial markets are headed.”

tZERO’s platform provides Siebert with a regulated digital securities stack that can support investor onboarding, identity verification, KYC and AML compliance, primary issuance support, tokenization, custody of digital asset securities, secondary market infrastructure through the tZERO Securities ATS, correspondent clearing and settlement, transfer agent services, and lifecycle management.

For Siebert clients, the result is simple: blockchain-powered securities can become accessible through a familiar brokerage relationship. Clients can learn about eligible opportunities, evaluate them with a Siebert representative, and, where appropriate, participate without managing private keys or separate digital asset accounts.

For us, this partnership is about reducing operational friction while preserving the safeguards and standards clients expect in a regulated financial environment,” said Ralph Daiuto, Chief Legal Officer at Muriel Siebert & Co, and Head of Digital Assets Strategy at Siebert. “Siebert can now offer a comprehensive digital asset securities capability through one relationship, including issuance, custody, trading, transfer agency, and correspondent clearing. That creates a real bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy. Clients get access through a firm they know, while issuers get the benefit of Siebert’s distribution and tZERO’s regulated infrastructure.”

The first proof point for the partnership is Siebert’s recent collaboration with Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) and tZERO to support access to GLDY, Streamex’s gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security. Through the collaboration, eligible accredited and institutional investors can access GLDY through Siebert’s wealth management and institutional distribution channels, with custody and digital securities infrastructure provided through tZERO.

“Traditional financial institutions increasingly recognize that tokenized securities require more than blockchain technology. They require turnkey regulated market infrastructure,” said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. “We built tZERO to provide that complete, independent foundation, enabling leading firms like Siebert to enter digital markets through a single, integrated platform that combines issuance, brokerage, custody, trading infrastructure and compliance.”

Siebert believes this partnership reflects where capital markets are headed: established distribution, trusted client relationships, and regulated blockchain infrastructure working together inside one experience. For issuers, it can create new ways to raise capital and reach investors. For investors, it can create access to a broader universe of eligible opportunities. For the industry, it offers a clear model for how traditional broker-dealers can enter the tokenized securities market without years of infrastructure buildout or additional licensing.

“Siebert could have pieced together multiple vendors complete with integration overhead and ongoing support costs,” said Alex Vlastakis, President of tZERO Securities and tZERO Digital Asset Securities. “Instead, they moved fast by leveraging tZERO's regulated infrastructure stack directly. One partner with a complete end-to-end solution. That's the approach that broker-dealers ready to compete are embracing."

To learn more about how Siebert is leveraging tZERO’s regulated infrastructure to expand into digital assets, read the full case study here .

MEDIA CONTACTS

for Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC

Deborah Kostroun

dkostroun@zitopartners.com

+1-201-403-8185

for tZERO

Julie Ros, SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., Gebbia Media LLC, and Siebert Crypto, LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to sports management, entertainment, and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .

About tZERO Group, Inc.

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website .

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO’s online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be “securities” as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are “investment contracts” under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA’s definition of “securities”-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck .

About tZERO Securities, LLC

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck .

About tZERO Transfer Services, LLC

tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the SEC. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on the SEC's Edgar: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings.

Investor Notice

Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors’ ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss.

The GLDY token referenced in this press release will be offered and sold by Streamex Ltd. in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to verified “accredited investors” as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements by Siebert

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend," and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to realize anticipated synergies or successfully implement new business plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

