Outdoor Holding Company Participating in the 38th Annual Roth Conference

Atlanta, GA., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Holding Company (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“OHC,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms, hunting and related products, has announced that it will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference from March 22-24th, 2026 in Dana Point, CA

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment. As always, attendees with receive the true ROTH experience with many social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration

With many of the Company’s legacy legal matters now substantially resolved, management intends to place renewed emphasis on proactive investor engagement and market visibility. The Company plans to participate in additional investor conferences, expand its investor relations initiatives, and foster a more dynamic and transparent dialogue with the investment community. Management believes these efforts will help highlight the Company’s strategic positioning, operational momentum, and long-term growth opportunities while strengthening relationships with both current and prospective investors.

About Outdoor Holding Company

Outdoor Holding Company is the publicly traded parent and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Third-party sellers list items on the site and federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed by using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, the GunBroker.com website is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, shooting accessories and outdoor gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of firearms. For more information, visit: www.gunbroker.com .

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company’s liquidity, capital resources, or ongoing operations, the business strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Instead, they are based only on Company management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to maintain and expand its e-commerce business, the Company’s ability to introduce new features on its e-commerce platform that match consumer preferences, the Company’s ability to retain and grow its customer base, the impact of lawsuits, including securities class action lawsuits, stockholder derivative suits and enforcement actions by regulatory authorities, the impact of adverse economic market conditions, including from social and political factors, and the occurrence of any other event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to impacts on operating results. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 16, 2025, and additional disclosures the Company makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to any updated forward-looking statements.

