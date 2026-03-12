ODDITY Tech Announces $200m Share Buyback Plan

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) (NASDAQ: ODD), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program (the “Buyback Plan”) authorizing the repurchase of a maximum of $200 million of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, subject to market conditions, legal and regulatory constraints, the terms of the Buyback Plan, and other strategic priorities. The Buyback Plan replaces and supersedes the Company’s previously announced $150 million share buyback plan. The Buyback Plan will expire on March 31, 2029 or once the allocated funds have been fully deployed, subject to any future modifications by the Board.

Oddity had repurchased approximately $97 million under its prior repurchase authorization including approximately $50 million year-to-date.

Any share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, including through trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions (other than from an affiliate of the Company) or by other means in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws.

The timing, as well as the number and value of any Class A ordinary shares repurchased under the Buyback Plan, will be determined by the Company at its discretion under the Buyback Plan and will depend on a variety of factors, including management’s assessment of the intrinsic value of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, the market price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, general market and economic conditions, available liquidity, alternative investment opportunities, and applicable legal requirements. The Buyback Plan does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of its Class A ordinary shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 68 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE, SpoiledChild and METHODIQ. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

