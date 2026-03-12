BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Spritz to Accelerate Crypto Payment Utility

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) today announced a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Spritz that is designed to significantly expand real-world utility across the BLAQclouds ecosystem. The relationship marks a major step forward in the company’s mission to bridge traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure through practical, consumer-ready financial tools.





Spritz enables users to pay everyday obligations directly from their crypto wallet, helping turn digital assets into practical payment utility for real-world expenses.

Spritz lets users pay bills directly from their wallet, including:

Mortgage / rent

Car insurance

Utilities / phone bill

Student loans

Credit card bills

Car loans

And more…

Under Phase 1 of the MSA, implementation will be deployed through ApolloCASH and ApolloWallet, beginning with off-ramp capabilities that enable users to convert digital assets into usable fiat outcomes more efficiently.

Phase 1 will also leverage proven platform features, including ApolloWallet multi-wallet connectivity so users can interact with assets across wallets without consolidating holdings, and ApolloCASH transaction rails built for fast, secure C2C remittance and peer-to-peer payment workflows.

Following the off-ramp rollout, the companies plan to introduce crypto-powered Bill Pay functionality, allowing users to settle everyday bills using digital assets through a streamlined payments experience.

The final planned phase of the integration roadmap includes on-ramp capabilities, expanding the ability for users to move from traditional payment rails into digital asset ecosystems with greater accessibility and reduced friction.

Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, commented: “This MSA with Spritz is a pivotal milestone for BLAQclouds. We view this relationship as a catalyst that can take the company to the next level by expanding practical crypto payment use cases for everyday users. Our phased approach - off-ramp first, then Bill Pay with crypto, then on-ramp - creates a strong foundation for long-term adoption and scale.”

"Crypto has created massive wealth on chain, but most people still can’t easily use it in their everyday financial life. Our goal at Spritz is to change that. By integrating with the BLAQclouds ecosystem, we’re giving users a simple way to turn digital assets into real-world payments, whether that’s paying bills, or moving funds to a bank account." - Christopher Sheehan, CEO at Spritz Finance, Inc.

The collaboration supports BLAQclouds’ broader strategy to unify payments, blockchain infrastructure, and real-world financial utility across its growing suite of products.

Additional rollout details and milestone timelines are expected to be shared as integration phases progress.

About Spritz.finance

Spritz Finance is a Web3 bill-pay and personal finance platform that enables decentralized finance (DeFi) users to pay real-world expenses directly from their crypto wallets, often without needing to move funds through traditional banks or exchanges.

The company’s mission is to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by making digital assets usable for everyday financial needs such as mortgage payments, credit card bills, utilities, and other household expenses.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io - Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io - Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io - EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io - Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH - C2C blockchain-based global remittance

- ApolloID - TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO

- ApolloNFT.io - ApolloChain NFT marketplace

For a full list of BLAQclouds platforms and solutions, visit www.BLAQclouds.io.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccced540-9e83-44fa-b225-3cb05a3ebdb4