AXIL Brands Unveils AXIL CRX: The Ultimate Fusion of Hearing Protection, and Modular Connectivity

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL), a leader in innovative hearing protection and enhancement technology, today announced the launch of the AXIL CRX, a groundbreaking in-ear solution that elevates realistic, natural sound reproduction to unprecedented levels while delivering robust protection and unmatched versatility.

Powered by AXIL's proprietary SonicShieldX™ (SSX) technology, the CRX features dynamic drivers and hear-through sound processing to provide up to 6X hearing enhancement with lifelike environmental awareness available. Whether navigating loud environments or enjoying everyday audio, users experience superior clarity and situational awareness without compromising hearing protection, setting a new benchmark for realistic sound reproduction.

"The AXIL CRX represents the best of all worlds in hearing technology," said Tyler Smith, AXIL’s head of global sales. "We've gone above and beyond to deliver natural, immersive sound, combined with intelligent protection and modular expandability. This is for anyone who refuses to sacrifice awareness or performance."

Key features of the AXIL CRX include:

Advanced SonicShieldX™ (SSX) technology for superior hearing protection and up to 6X enhancement with hyper-realistic environmental reproduction.

technology for superior hearing protection and up to 6X enhancement with hyper-realistic environmental reproduction. MMCX connectors enabling seamless transformation via optional adaptors (sold separately): a Wired Bluetooth Adaptor for wireless streaming and a Wired Tactical Adaptor (Push-to-Talk + Bluetooth) for mission-critical communications.

enabling seamless transformation via optional adaptors (sold separately): a Wired Bluetooth Adaptor for wireless streaming and a Wired Tactical Adaptor (Push-to-Talk + Bluetooth) for mission-critical communications. IP65 dust and water resistance rating (earbuds only; charging case not rated).

rating (earbuds only; charging case not rated). Intuitive touch controls for quick "Tap and Go" hear-through activation.

for quick "Tap and Go" hear-through activation. Customizable ear tips for a personalized, secure fit.

for a personalized, secure fit. Up to 10 hours of run time per charge.

of run time per charge. Versatile use for loud events, yard work, music listening, fitness, construction, auto racing, shooting & hunting, audiobooks, travel, and more.





The AXIL CRX package includes: 1 pair of CRX earbuds with charging case, 3 pairs of foam tips (S, M, L), 2 pairs of silicone tips (M, L), USB-C charging cable, and user manual.

The AXIL CRX is scheduled for launch and will be available for purchase on the official AXIL website at goaxil.com and select retailers on May 1st with the MSRP of $123.06.

To experience the AXIL CRX or for high-resolution product images and samples, contact the AXIL Brands media team.

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com.

