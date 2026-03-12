FTC Solar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences:

UBS Global Energy and Utilities Conference – March 17, 2026, London. The company will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their UBS sales representative.

Roth Conference – March 23, 2026, Laguna Niguel. The company’s CEO, Yann Brandt, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:00pm PT. A live webcast and replay of this event will be accessible from the Events section of FTC Solar’s website at www.ftcsolar.com. The company will also host in-person investor meetings that day. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs deliver compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading cost-per-watt advantage in installation.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com